World Cup 2022 Format: Group-Stage Points, Elimination Rules and Prize Money

ANDRES KUDACKI/AFP via Getty Images

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar officially kicks off Sunday when the host nation squares off against Ecuador in Group A at Al Bayt Stadium, which will play host to nine total matches throughout the tournament.

The 22nd edition of the World Cup will be played from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, with all of the action taking place across eight stadiums in Qatar, the first Arab country to host the tournament.

This year's competition marks the final time 32 nations will qualify, as it is set to expand to 48 teams when North America hosts in 2026. This year's group-stage action begins on Nov. 20, with the round of 16 starting Dec. 3.

Brazil enters the 2022 World Cup having won the most titles (five) while Germany and Italy have won four titles each. Other nations to win at least one World Cup include France, Argentina, Uruguay, England and Spain.

Here's a look at what you need to know for the upcoming tournament:

Groups

Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

USA

Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

Australia

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

Korea Republic

Group-Stage Points and Elimination Rules

The four teams in each group will compete against each other in the round-robin group stage, and the standings are based on the points gained from those matches.

Three points are given for a win, one point is awarded for a tie and none are dished out for a loss. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, while the bottom two are eliminated.

If two or more teams are tied in the group stage, tiebreakers are first based on goal differential, which is a team's total goals scored minus their goals conceded. If they are still tied, goals scored will determine who moves on.

If teams are still tied, head-to-head records will be used to decide which side progresses.

In the knockout stage, if two teams are tied after 90 minutes, two extra 15-minute periods are played. If the two teams are still tied, penalty kicks will be taken to determine the winner.

After the group stage, the tournament moves into the round of 16. From there, eight teams will compete in the quarterfinals, four in the semifinals and two in the final to crown a champion.

The runners-up of the semifinals will compete to determine the third-place winner.

Full list of World Cup regulations available here.

Prize Money

There will be millions on the line at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and the international governing body has allotted $440 million in prize money for this year's tournament, a $40 million increase from the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Here's a look at what teams will make depending on their finish in Qatar:

Winner: $42 million

Runner-up: $30 million

Third place: $27 million

Fourth place: $25 million

Quarterfinals: $17 million

Round of 16: $13 million

Group stage: $9 million

The two teams vying for third place will meet on Dec. 17 at Khalifa International Stadium, while the two sides vying to be crowned champion will meet the following day at Lusail Stadium.

France is aiming to become the first nation to win back-to-back titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. Les Bleus would be just the second country to accomplish the feat.

The United States, meanwhile, has never won a World Cup. The country's best finish came in 1930, when it finished third behind Uruguay and Argentina.

The Americans begin their quest to become world champions on Nov. 21 against Wales in Group B.