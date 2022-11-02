Winners and Losers from UEFA Champions League, Matchday 6

1 of 5

Everything was following the usual formula as the half-time whistle sounded during Tuesday’s clash between Marseille and Tottenham.

Spurs, top of an incredibly tight Group D heading into the game, were 1-0 down and in desperate need of a goal to remain in the competition. Antonio Conte, sitting in the stands following his red card during last week's frustrating draw with Sporting Lisbon, glumly watched on as his side mustered zero touches in the opponent’s box during the first 45 minutes.

Tweets of 'Spursy' and 'the history of the Tottenham' cranked into gear. Chancel Mbemba's terrific header sent the Stade Vélodrome into delirium as Marseille, bottom at kick-off, put themselves on the precipice of the knockout stages. Consider the fact that Spurs had lost Heung-min Son through a head injury on the half-hour mark and the story fans had feared began to etch itself into stone.

But you know what? Spurs showed guts in the second half. Clément Lenglet’s equaliser 10 minutes after the break settled Conte’s men. They began to dictate. Marseille certainly had chances to send the North London side tumbling into the Europa League–former Arsenal left-back Sead Kolasinac will struggle to sleep after his point-blank miss–but Spurs held firm.

Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg's last-minute winner was a justified reward. Losses against Manchester United and Newcastle have made it a difficult month for the club, but Spurs overturned a 2-0 deficit to overcome Bournemouth on the weekend and dug in to win Group D. Not very 'Spursy' at all.