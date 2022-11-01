X

    Packers Catch Heat from NFL Twitter Over Lack of Trades at Deadline

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVNovember 1, 2022

    GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 29: A general view of the Green Bay Packers logo prior to a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on November 29, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Bears 45-21. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
    Stacy Revere/Getty Images

    Fans wanted a trade. Aaron Rodgers wanted a trade.

    The Green Bay Packers front office, apparently, did not.

    The Packers were unable to complete a trade for an offensive difference-maker by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline and watched idly as the rival Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears each made blockbuster deals.

    "I was kinda hoping there might be some news during this show that we can break," a seemingly disappointed Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

    Meanwhile, the Vikings added tight end T.J. Hockenson and the Bears acquired Chase Claypool—with Chicago seemingly scooping the Packers in the process.

    Suffice it to say there were tweets.

    Many of them.

    Annie Agar @AnnieAgar

    The trade deadline is fun for literally everyone except Packers fans.

    Packers Catch Heat from NFL Twitter Over Lack of Trades at Deadline
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Daire Carragher @DaireCarragher

    the Packers: <a href="https://t.co/3kcqjDExSI">https://t.co/3kcqjDExSI</a> <a href="https://t.co/CGofLXqLCN">pic.twitter.com/CGofLXqLCN</a>

    Complex Sports @ComplexSports

    Aaron Rodgers watching the Bears and Vikings add weapons while the Packers do nothing at the trade deadline <a href="https://t.co/YPZBs59qe9">pic.twitter.com/YPZBs59qe9</a>

    Matt Verderame @MattVerderame

    Of all the teams quiet today around the NFL trade deadline, the Packers are the most mystifying to me.<br><br>At 3-5, you've got to make a significant move to upgrade the offense. If not, then sell a few spare parts in hopes of getting better for '23 and beyond.

    NFL on CBS 🏈 @NFLonCBS

    Vikings add TJ Hockenson to the offense<br>Bears add Chase Claypool to the offense<br>Packers... <a href="https://t.co/ye0ZXw4Wdc">pic.twitter.com/ye0ZXw4Wdc</a>

    Tyler Brooke @TylerDBrooke

    Still the best description of how the Packers handle the trade deadline. <a href="https://t.co/QUW4Vroavz">https://t.co/QUW4Vroavz</a>

    Tyler Herrick @TylerHerrick

    packers fans after every annual trade deadline <a href="https://t.co/oFTyeU3m0y">pic.twitter.com/oFTyeU3m0y</a>

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    There are two things I love about this:<br><br>1) making any sort of attempt to help Fields in his development<br><br>2) the visceral despair throughout Packers Twitter <a href="https://t.co/MkeoZu7uNj">https://t.co/MkeoZu7uNj</a>

    Robert Griffin III @RGIII

    Packers fans will riot if they do nothing before the trade deadline.

    The Packers have spent most of the season struggling mightily to find consistency in their passing game after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Rodgers, coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, is currently 27th in QBR and hasn't topped 255 passing yards in a game all season.

    The trade-deadline punting is arguably par for the course for the Packers, who have consistently declined to make moves aimed at immediate improvement. Much of Rodgers' falling out with the organization in 2020 and 2021 was related to draft moves that showed no urgency—particularly the decision to take quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 first round.

    This quiet deadline is more of the same, and it appears fans are fed up.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.