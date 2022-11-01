Packers Catch Heat from NFL Twitter Over Lack of Trades at Deadline

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Fans wanted a trade. Aaron Rodgers wanted a trade.

The Green Bay Packers front office, apparently, did not.

The Packers were unable to complete a trade for an offensive difference-maker by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline and watched idly as the rival Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears each made blockbuster deals.

"I was kinda hoping there might be some news during this show that we can break," a seemingly disappointed Rodgers said during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

Meanwhile, the Vikings added tight end T.J. Hockenson and the Bears acquired Chase Claypool—with Chicago seemingly scooping the Packers in the process.

Suffice it to say there were tweets.

Many of them.

The Packers have spent most of the season struggling mightily to find consistency in their passing game after trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Rodgers, coming off back-to-back MVP seasons, is currently 27th in QBR and hasn't topped 255 passing yards in a game all season.

The trade-deadline punting is arguably par for the course for the Packers, who have consistently declined to make moves aimed at immediate improvement. Much of Rodgers' falling out with the organization in 2020 and 2021 was related to draft moves that showed no urgency—particularly the decision to take quarterback Jordan Love in the 2020 first round.

This quiet deadline is more of the same, and it appears fans are fed up.