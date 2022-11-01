Nyheim Hines Traded to Bills from Colts for Zack Moss, Conditional Draft Pick

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Already boasting one of the best offenses in the NFL, the Buffalo Bills have added to their group of running backs by acquiring Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts before the trade deadline.

Indianapolis will receive running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick in return.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal.

Buffalo will have Hines under contract through the 2024 season, with his salary in each of the next two years not guaranteed.

Moss has $1.71 million remaining on his deal through next season, but the money is nonguaranteed.

The Colts didn't necessarily go into sell mode at the trade deadline, but their move to bench Matt Ryan and make Sam Ehlinger the starting quarterback suggests they are looking toward the future.

Adding a potential fifth-round draft pick for their backup running back is good value for the Colts. They now have eight picks in the 2023 NFL draft, with potentially two in the fifth round.

The Bills are all-in for this season, as they should be. They currently are the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 6-1 record, rank first in the NFL scoring defense (14.0 points per game), second in scoring offense (29.0 points per game) and have the league's best point differential (105).

No other team is within 27 points of Buffalo's scoring margin (78, Philadelphia Eagles). Zack Moss fell down to third on the depth chart this season with the addition of rookie James Cook.

Devin Singletary will likely remain the No. 1 running back for the Bills. He's having a solid season with 506 yards from scrimmage on 94 touches.

Hines' primary value in Buffalo figures to be as a receiving back. The 25-year-old has 235 receptions in 72 career games with the Colts dating back to 2018. He'd been an effective running back at times, including averaging a career-high 4.9 yards per carry in 2021.

Josh Allen has targeted running backs 46 times this season. The bulk of those have gone to Singletary (30), but expect head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey to get Hines involved in the passing game.