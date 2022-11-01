Chase Claypool, Justin Fields' Updated Bears Fantasy Stock After Trade with Steelers

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears' passing game should regain some relevance in the fantasy football world after the team acquired wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of Tuesday's 2022 NFL trade deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bears sent their second-round pick in the 2023 draft to the Steelers for the third-year wideout.

Let's analyze how the deal could impact Claypool's fantasy stock along with those of Chicago quarterback Justin Fields and receiver Darnell Mooney.

Justin Fields

Fantasy managers who took a late-round flier on Fields with hope of a breakout year so far haven't been rewarded for their investment.

The 2021 first-round selection is tied for 18th among quarterbacks in average scoring (15.3 points per game), including a couple of clunkers below 10 points early in the season.

He's started to show some signs of fantasy life over the past two weeks, topping 20 points in road games against the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, and now he gets another high-upside target to work with for the season's second half.

Fields' rushing production—424 yards and three touchdowns—gives him a strong fantasy baseline most weeks, but the potential for a more pass-heavy game plan with Claypool in the mix makes him an intriguing stash in leagues where he's been dropped.

It wouldn't be a shock if the Bears quarterback ranks inside of the top 10 in fantasy scoring at the position for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.

Chase Claypool

Claypool enjoyed a terrific rookie season for the Steelers in 2020, tallying 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns in 16 games.

His TD production dipped last year, with just two scores in 15 appearances, but he otherwise remained reliable with 59 receptions for 860 yards.

Pittsburgh's struggling passing attack, which is a major reason why it owns a 2-6 record, and a crowded receiver room led by Diontae Johnson and George Pickens caused his numbers to dip this season, and it made him expendable ahead of the deadline.

It'll probably take a few weeks for Claypool to get up to full speed within the Bears offense, so don't expect a sudden, massive uptick in fantasy production. But like Fields, he's worth grabbing off waivers if any frustrated managers cut him loose.

Claypool should be firmly in the flex conversation moving forward, and he could even become a solid No. 2 fantasy wideout if he emerges as the clear top option in Chicago.

Darnell Mooney

Mooney is the toughest situation to analyze in Chicago because it's unclear how Claypool's arrival will impact his target share.

On one hand, any serious competition for looks from Fields could create problems for a team averaging an NFL-low 20 passes per game. If that number doesn't budge, it's possible the 25-year-old Tulane product lands firmly on the fantasy bench.

Yet, Tuesday's trade suggests the Bears may be angling for a more air-based offense in the coming weeks, and Mooney, who's been pretty much the only threat to opposing secondaries so far, could now see more single coverage.

So there's definitely a path for Mooney to get back on track after a frustrating first half of the season, which came after he posted 1,055 yards in 2021.

Some uncertainty is still baked into his fantasy outlook since it's unclear who'll get the most targets once Claypool becomes fully involved in the offense, but now might be the time to make a modest trade offer to see if an impatient manager is willing to deal.