2022 NFL Trade Deadline Winners & Losers

While the Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars came out of the trade deadline with new pass-catchers, the Green Bay Packers did not. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, it wasn't for a lack of trying.

"No deals for the Packers either, though they tried," he tweeted just after the deadline.

There had been rumblings leading up to Tuesday that Green Bay was in the market for a new receiver.

"A few general managers I've spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote last month.

That reported pursuit of a receiver made perfect sense. The Packers offense has struggled without Davante Adams—whom they traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason—and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers has not performed like the best quarterback in football.

The 3-5 Packers rank 17th in total offense, 22nd in passing yardage and 26th in scoring. Rodgers has 13 touchdowns, four interceptions and a 94.5 passer rating, but he hasn't been able to carry Green Bay the way he has in years past.

Since opponents don't have to try to win shootouts against Rodgers anymore, they aren't afraid to grind out games on the ground against the Packers. They have instead exploited a run defense that is allowing 4.9 yards per carry.

Green Bay didn't address its run defense at the trade deadline, either.

The Packers' lack of moves probably frustrates Rodgers, who has publicly lamented his team's lack of execution in recent weeks. You can bet that it doesn't sit well with Packers fans, either, especially as all three division rivals made deals on deadline day.



