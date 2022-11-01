Jerry Jones: Cowboys Are Entertaining Trade Talks, Says Things Could Get 'Feverish'

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team's trade talks could get "feverish" in the final hours before Tuesday's 2022 NFL trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET.

Jones confirmed on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys have "some things we're entertaining" but tempered expectations about whether any deals actually get done.

"Better chance of nothing happening than of something happening," Jones said. "... I'm standing by the track, and when the train comes by, I'm ready to hit that caboose and not let it get by me. I can grab that caboose in the next few hours."

The Cowboys are in a solid position as the regular season gets set to pass the halfway mark.

Their 6-2 record ranks second in the NFC East behind the Philadelphia Eagles (7-0) and was built despite starting quarterback Dak Prescott missing four games with a thumb injury. They're also two games clear of the conference's playoff cut line, which stands at 4-4.

So it isn't a situation where Dallas must make a trade Tuesday to establish itself as a contender, but it sounds like Jones is at least surveying the market for possible upgrades.

"We are evaluating the fit," the franchise's longtime owner told Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated on Sunday. "I promise you, I will pull the trigger [if the right deal presents itself]. I've told you I'm still a wild-catter. I'm still a risk-taker. We are not afraid of taking that risk."

Wide receiver is the position most commonly named when talking about a potential Cowboys trade.

CeeDee Lamb continues to establish himself as a No. 1 NFL receiver, but Michael Gallup has struggled to make a consistent impact since returning from a torn ACL, and James Washington has yet to play this season because of a foot injury.

An NFL Network report listed the Denver Broncos' Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler, New England Patriots' Kendrick Bourne and Nelson Agholor, Houston Texans' Brandin Cooks and Pittsburgh Steelers' Chase Claypool among the wideouts who could be moved.

At least three of those options—Jeudy, Cooks and Claypool—would seem like ideal targets for the Cowboys, especially since the position will remain a need even if Washington returns soon given Gallup's lackluster production.

None of those potential trade targets will come cheap, however, and Jones told Fisher it would take the right type of deal to move future draft picks.

"We don't have an area on our team that makes me desperate," Jones said. "But I'm willing to do it, and I'll give up future currency to get it done.''

It's possible the Cowboys pass on the trade options and instead make a push for free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. once he's ready to return for a torn ACL suffered in February's Super Bowl.

If Dallas does make a move before the deadline, the new arrival will have some extra time to prepare for his debut since the team is on a bye this week.

The Cowboys return to action Nov. 13 when they visit Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.