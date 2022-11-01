Joe Burrow: Bengals Aren't Panicking After Loss, Says Browns Have 'Had Our Number'

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

Despite a rough showing in Monday's 32-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns, Joe Burrow isn't concerned about the Cincinnati Bengals' ability to bounce back.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Burrow said the Bengals are "not panicking" because Cleveland is a team that has "had our number the last couple years."

This was the fourth consecutive win for the Browns over the Bengals dating back to the 2020 season. One of those victories was in Week 18 last season when Cincinnati sat all of its key starters to prepare for the playoffs.

The Bengals have been inconsistent through eight games. Their offense struggled out of the gate, scoring just 37 points in losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys to start the season.

It looked like Burrow and head coach Zac Taylor figured things out. The Bengals won four of the previous five games before Monday night. The Bengals had a combined total of 65 points and 936 yards in wins over the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons.

Cincinnati has been held to 20 points or fewer in each of its four losses. Even though the front office invested in the offensive line during the offseason, Burrow is still being sacked at a high rate. He was taken down five times on Monday, bringing his season total to 29.

Coming into Week 8, ESPN's pass-block win rate had the Bengals ranked 29th in the NFL (47 percent).

Monday was the first time Cincinnati played without Ja'Marr Chase. The star wide receiver suffered a hip injury in last week's victory over the Falcons. Taylor told reporters on Saturday that Chase won't be placed on injured reserve, with the hope he can return before the estimated four-to-six week timeline.

Chase had at least 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns in each of the previous two games.

Burrow is right to keep a level head at this point in the season. The Bengals are only one game behind the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North. They were 5-4 after nine games in 2021 before winning five of their next seven games.

Cincinnati will look to get back on track at home Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.