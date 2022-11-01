Nick Chubb Hyped by Twitter as NFL's Best RB as Browns Steamroll Bengals on MNF

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

The Cleveland Browns have had a disappointing start to the 2022 season, but the team's bright spot has been star running back Nick Chubb. The 26-year-old shined once again to lead the Browns to a 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Chubb dominated with the ball in his hands, finishing with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to help Cleveland snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 3-5. Chubb now leads the NFL with 841 yards through the first eight weeks of the season.

Thanks to Chubb's success on the ground, the Browns had an impressively balanced offense on Monday night. Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 17 of his 22 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown to star receiver Amari Cooper, who finished with five catches for 131 yards.

Brissett also added a rushing touchdown as the Browns totaled 172 rushing yards, with backup running back Kareem Hunt adding 42 yards on 11 carries.

Fans on social media couldn't help but praise Chubb for his workhorse performance against Cincinnati, with many touting him as the best player at his position:

The fourth-year running back out of Georgia has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. He's also well on his way to a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. If he continues playing like he did on Monday, 2022 could go down as the best year of his young career.

The Browns would be wise to continue feeding Chubb as they turn the page to the second half of the season. Cleveland will be on a bye next week before returning to action on Nov. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.