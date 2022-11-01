X

    Nick Chubb Hyped by Twitter as NFL's Best RB as Browns Steamroll Bengals on MNF

    Doric SamNovember 1, 2022

    Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) carries the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Cleveland, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
    AP Photo/Ron Schwane

    The Cleveland Browns have had a disappointing start to the 2022 season, but the team's bright spot has been star running back Nick Chubb. The 26-year-old shined once again to lead the Browns to a 32-13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

    Chubb dominated with the ball in his hands, finishing with 101 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to help Cleveland snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 3-5. Chubb now leads the NFL with 841 yards through the first eight weeks of the season.

    Thanks to Chubb's success on the ground, the Browns had an impressively balanced offense on Monday night. Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 17 of his 22 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown to star receiver Amari Cooper, who finished with five catches for 131 yards.

    Brissett also added a rushing touchdown as the Browns totaled 172 rushing yards, with backup running back Kareem Hunt adding 42 yards on 11 carries.

    Fans on social media couldn't help but praise Chubb for his workhorse performance against Cincinnati, with many touting him as the best player at his position:

    Chris Trapasso @ChrisTrapasso

    Nick Chubb has been the best RB in the league for while now

    Steve Benko @SteveBenko

    Nick Chubb is the best pure runner in the NFL

    Ryan Clark @Realrclark25

    Nick Chubb you beautifully made running back.

    Laurie Horesh @LaurieHoresh

    At this point you have to ask: is Nick Chubb is one of the best 5 football players in NFL?<br><br>Forget most "valuable" because of positional bias, but just straight up football players.<br><br>He's a joy.

    NFL @NFL

    Includes:<br>broken tackles<br>hurdling everyone<br>fantasy points<br>rare smiles <a href="https://t.co/C872nXVVMn">https://t.co/C872nXVVMn</a>

    Troy King @TKingMode

    Nick Chubb is absolutely incredible.

    Jonathan Jones @jjones9

    Nick Chubb is such an incredible athlete

    Andrew Gillis @Andrew_Gillis70

    The Browns should give the ball to Nick Chubb every play. <br><br>I'm like, only barely kidding.

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    The Bengals' defense when they see Nick Chubb coming at them <a href="https://t.co/SWPISSGJy6">pic.twitter.com/SWPISSGJy6</a>

    Radi Nabulsi @RadiNabulsi

    Better to be humiliated by Nick Chubb leaping over you than having Chubb run right through you <a href="https://t.co/7nRpHeq8ci">https://t.co/7nRpHeq8ci</a>

    FanDuel @FanDuel

    The Bengals trying to stop Nick Chubb: <a href="https://t.co/klUmXkW4FW">pic.twitter.com/klUmXkW4FW</a>

    Pickswise @Pickswise

    Nick Chubb against the Bengals defense: <a href="https://t.co/CR7iJjLUFm">pic.twitter.com/CR7iJjLUFm</a>

    Ken Carman @KenCarman

    I just realized our kids/grandkids will all be annoyed by our Nick Chubb stories. <br><br>Whatever, to Hell with them.

    MerK @JoeDeLuca

    I’m not sure what Browns I’m watching but I love Nick Chubb

    Camryn Justice @camijustice

    Nick Chubb is so damn good.

    King LJ @ljscott_03

    Nick Chubb been that!!!

    Dawgs By Nature @DawgsByNature

    I am so happy that the rest of the NFL is getting to see how good Nick Chubb is. <br><br>He’s the best damn RB in football.

    I’m Mr. Brightside @_blue42

    Is Nick Chubb the best player since the team returned in 99? I say yes. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>

    The fourth-year running back out of Georgia has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last three seasons. He's also well on his way to a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard campaign. If he continues playing like he did on Monday, 2022 could go down as the best year of his young career.

    The Browns would be wise to continue feeding Chubb as they turn the page to the second half of the season. Cleveland will be on a bye next week before returning to action on Nov. 13 against the Miami Dolphins.

