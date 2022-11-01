NFL's Best RB Nick Chubb, Browns Doing Just Enough to Keep Playoff Hopes in Reach

AP Photo/Ron Schwane

George Romero might have filmed his seminal work "Night of the Living Dead" in western Pennsylvania, but northern Ohio saw the dying dreams of an NFL franchise rise from the grave on Halloween night.



In doing their best impression of the Undertaker, the Cleveland Browns sat up during their 32-13 Monday Night Football victory against the Cincinnati Bengals and put future opponents on notice.

As the franchise awaits the official arrival of quarterback Deshaun Watson as its starting quarterback, Nick Chubb staked his claim as the league's best running back, the deserved focal point of Cleveland's offense and the Browns' true franchise player.

Knowing full well the task it faced entering the season, Cleveland felt it could rely on its running game, a stout offensive line and talented defense to stay afloat until Watson made his debut in Week 13.

Even upon Watson's eventual arrival, the Browns' reemergence on Monday should serve as the blueprint through the next nine contests after enjoying their latest victory going into a bye week.

Previously, the Browns lost four straight contests. Kevin Stefanski's squad had been plagued by schematic breakdowns, poor decisions, inconsistent play-calling and roster deficiencies. The mob wanted defensive coordinator Joe Woods fired. Stefanski found himself on the hot seat, via the court of public opinion. Chubb didn't get enough run in the minds of many.

The final point has been a major sticking point, even though the Browns' lead back is counted among the league leaders in carries. The bigger issue revolved around his overall usage—when he was and wasn't on the field.

Cleveland has never used Chubb in the same manner as Derrick Henry with the Tennessee Titans. The league's deepest backfield also features Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson, Demetric Felton Jr. and fifth-round rookie Jerome Ford.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

While Henry consistently gets mentioned as the game's best back, Chubb has been the better pure runner for years. The latter's patience, vision, lateral agility, power and explosivity are equal to or better than any other runner.



"He was born to run the football," an NFC executive told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler this summer.

Chubb's usage rate is simply different when compared to the two-time rushing leader. In the same week Henry ran for 219 yards on 32 carries, Chubb continued to show he's only getting stronger as the game's best featured back.

To the earlier point about usage, Henry has 10 career games (including the postseason) with 30 or more carries, including Tennessee's last two. Chubb has zero.

It's not like the 26-year-old ball-carrier can't take on a bigger workload. He most certainly can. The Browns choose to use him differently as a part of a rotation. Yet he's as effective, if not more so, when properly utilized.

His 23 carries for 101 yards and two scores are a microcosm of his overall effectiveness. The number of carries tied for the most in a game with Stefanski as the head coach/offensive play-caller, according to The Athletic's Jason Lloyd.

As Pro Football Focus noted, Chubb ranked first in missed tackles forced (181) and runs of 10 or more yards (114) since the start of the 2019 campaign. He was second with 2,860 yards after contact.

The three-time Pro Bowler entered this weekend's action ranked first in rushing yardage, yards after contact, missed tackles forced, explosive runs and rushing touchdowns, per PFF.

In fact, Chubb is only the fifth running back in NFL history to record at least eight rushing touchdowns in each of his first five seasons, per NFL Stats. He's in pretty good company, too. He joined Jim Brown, Emmitt Smith, LaDainian Tomlinson and Adrian Peterson this season.

The biggest gripe is not having Chubb on the field during pivotal moments. Hunt is a fine back, but he's reportedly on the trade block.

The Browns must know that Watson's arrival won't cure some of the issues found within the roster. Expectations should even be tempered to a degree since the 27-year-old quarterback hasn't played a meaningful game since January of 2021 and will likely be rusty.

In his absence, Jacoby Brissett has played better than expected. Granted, the backup-turned-starter has made some very poor decisions with his throws, but overall, he hasn't been the primary issue in Cleveland's 3-5 start.

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

An inability to execute on the backend of the defense has been the primary culprit to Cleveland's early-season misfortunes. Breakdowns lead to big plays and easy scores.

To compound those issues, the Browns tend to struggle at the point of attack because they lack starting-caliber defensive tackles.

Complementary football is necessary for the team to dig itself out of the hole it created.

Different offensive personnel packages, ranging from heavy looks to five-wide sets, create uncertainty for opponents. But each look must remain true to the team's identity, which is defined by Chubb running the football. Brissett, followed soon by Watson, can benefit from the back's impressive effectiveness.

Cleveland's defensive front pinned its ears back with five sacks Monday, while the secondary played soft shell coverage most of the night after it established a lead. These things feed off one another.

A strong early offensive showing with Chubb leading the way allows the defense to play the way it's supposed to, based on current personnel. In turn, a defense flying to the football and creating sacks and turnovers allows the offense's potent rushing attack to take over games late in the contest.

AP Photo/David Richard

It's a simple formula. Even so, it's not one many other squads can recreate. Chubb is the table-setter.

With improved health along the offensive line, a defense starting to play to its potential and the eventual inclusion of Watson, the Browns can still avoid a lost season, make the postseason and see what happens against the AFC's best.

No one is running away with the AFC North. Cleveland is currently two games behind the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns face each of their division rivals once after the bye. Tough opponents in the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo lie ahead directly after the week off.

But then, the team also has favorable matchups against the struggling Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and Washington Commanders.

Chubb going old school on the rest of the league is what will define whatever success Cleveland experiences after being buried for their previous actions.

Brent Sobleski covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. Follow him on Twitter, @brentsobleski.