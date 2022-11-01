NFL Trade Rumors: Colts' Nyheim Hines Drawing Interest Ahead of 2022 Deadline

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Tuesday's NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching, and teams looking for backfield help are reportedly reaching out to the Indianapolis Colts to check the availability of their backup running back.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, teams around the league have contacted the Colts to inquire about trading for fifth-year running back Nyheim Hines.

Since being drafted with a fourth-round pick in 2018, Hines has had a consistent role in the Colts offense thanks to his versatility.

The 25-year-old has only missed one game in his entire career and has totaled over 500 scrimmage yards in each of his first four NFL seasons. His best season came in 2020 when he recorded 862 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns.

Through seven games in 2022, Hines has notched 224 yards from scrimmage with a score. He also has returned 11 punts for 111 yards. The Colts signed him to a three-year, $18.6 million contract extension in September 2021.

Indianapolis has one of the best running backs in the NFL on its roster in Jonathan Taylor. The 2021 rushing champion hasn't been as effective this season as he's been hobbled by an ankle injury, recording 462 rushing yards and a touchdown in six games. Hines also recently sat out after being placed in concussion protocol.

The emergence of second-year running back Deon Jackson has likely made Hines expendable if the Colts are offered the right price. When given a bigger role in Weeks 5 and 6 with Taylor injured, Jackson totaled 104 rushing yards and a touchdown on 25 carries along with 14 catches for 108 receiving yards.

However, Taylor's durability this season remains a question, so Indianapolis could hold on to a dependable backup like Hines unless a team offers a deal they can't resist.