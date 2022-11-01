MLB Rumors: Albert Pujols Signs Retirement Papers, Officially Won't Return in 2023

Scott Kane/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols' performance in the second half of the season proved that he still has a lot left in the tank, but he won't be backing off his retirement plans.

According to MLB Network's Mark Feinsand, Pujols officially signed his retirement papers on Monday, solidifying the end of his playing career after 22 seasons.

Pujols announced in March that the 2022 season would be his last. He returned to St. Louis, the franchise with whom he spent the first 11 seasons of his career, for his final year after spending time with the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers. He was already considered a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, but his resurgent performance put him in rarified air.

The 42-year-old finished his career with 703 home runs, becoming the fourth player in MLB history to join the 700-club. This past season, he slashed .270/.345/.550 with 24 home runs, 17 of which came after the start of August, and 68 RBI.

Pujols helped lead the Cardinals to a National League Central title, but the team fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

St. Louis drafted Pujols in the first round in 1999, and he made his debut in 2001. He made an immediate impact, earning NL Rookie of the Year. Over the course of his legendary career, Pujols earned 11 All-Star selections and three NL MVP awards. He helped lead the Cardinals to World Series championships in 2006 and 2011.