Albert Pujols' Career Earnings After Announcing Retirement Following 2022 MLB Season

Veteran first baseman Albert Pujols is back with the St. Louis Cardinals for one last ride.

Pujols told reporters Monday that the 2022 season will be his last, marking the end of a rich and storied career:

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported that Pujols' one-year deal with St. Louis is worth a base salary of $2.5 million. The contract also reportedly includes added incentives for regular-season and postseason awards.

Based on that number, Pujols is set to end his career with $341.71 million in estimated earnings over the course of 22 seasons, per Spotrac.

In his first run with the Cardinals, Pujols made a total of $114.42 million in 11 years. He signed a monster deal with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim in 2012 that earned him $224.36 million in nine seasons. He played the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and made $426,313.

In 2020, Business Insider ranked Pujols as the second-highest-paid player in MLB history behind only Alex Rodriguez.

One of the greatest hitters of his generation, Pujols has enjoyed a decorated career that includes 10 selections to the All-Star Game. He was named National League Rookie of the Year in 2001 and quickly blossomed into a superstar, earning his first of three NL MVP awards in 2005. Pujols led the Cardinals to two World Series championships in 2006 and 2011.

Entering the 2022 season, Pujols has recorded 3,301 hits, 679 home runs and 2,150 RBI. He is one of just five players in league history with over 2,000 RBI and one of four with 3,000 hits and 600 homers.

The Cardinals finished second in the NL Central in 2021 with a 90-72 record and fell in the NL Wild Card Round for the second straight year. St. Louis will undoubtedly be extra motivated to make a deeper playoff run in Pujols' last year.