Zach Wilson Won't Be Benched by Jets Regardless of Performance, Robert Saleh Says

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Zach Wilson is presumably the quarterback of the present and the future for the New York Jets.

Head coach Robert Saleh said Monday the plan is for the AFC East team to stick with the second-year quarterback even if he struggles, per Connor Hughes of SNY. Saleh also said there wasn't any consideration of benching him during Sunday's 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium even though he played poorly.

Wilson was sidelined at the start of the season, and veteran Joe Flacco went 1-2 as a starter in his place.

The Super Bowl XLVII MVP was solid but unspectacular while completing 58.7 percent of his passes for 901 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. The one victory came against the Cleveland Browns in shocking fashion when the Jets recovered a late onside kick and scored a touchdown to prevail.

Wilson returned for a Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and helped lead New York to four straight victories.

Those came against presumed contenders as well, with wins over the Steelers, Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos. While losing to New England is never ideal in New York, especially given the recent history of the rivalry, the team is still in solid position at 5-3.

Only the 6-1 Buffalo Bills are ahead of the Jets in the AFC East standings, and they would be in the playoffs as a wild card if the season ended today.

Still, Sunday marked the 13th straight time the Jets have lost to the Patriots. Wilson threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns, but he also had three interceptions and completed less than 50 percent of his passes, going 20-of-41.

On the season, the BYU product has completed 54.9 percent of his passes for 1,048 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions after finishing his rookie season with a 55.6 percent completion rate for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The numbers are uninspiring, but New York selected him with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft and will surely look to see if he can turn the corner as the franchise quarterback it envisioned.