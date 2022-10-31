WWE's Sheamus, Girlfriend Isabella Revilla Get Married; Drew McIntyre, More Attend

Logan Riely/Getty Images

Veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus didn't appear on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown Live, but he had a good reason to miss the show.

Sheamus married his longtime girlfriend, Isabella Revilla, in New York over the weekend:

The wedding ceremony was attended by multiple current and former WWE Superstars. Drew McIntyre, Sheamus' on-screen rival, was one of his groomsmen, as were Miro and Claudio Castagnoli, who are now members of the All Elite Wrestling roster:

Miro's wife and former WWE Superstar CJ "Lana" Perry also posted photos of the wedding festivities on Twitter, revealing that Matt Riddle, Damian Priest, Naomi, Sara Amato, Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins were among those to attend:

In recent months, the 44-year-old has enjoyed a career resurgence thanks to his hard-hitting matches with WWE intercontinental champion GUNTHER. The two of them had an acclaimed series of clashes that culminated in a showdown at the Extreme Rules premium live event in which Sheamus and the Brawling Brutes emerged victorious over GUNTHER and Imperium in a donnybrook match.

A member of the WWE roster since 2009, Sheamus is the first Irish world champion in the company's history, having won that title four times. He is also a three-time United States champion and five-time tag team champion alongside Castagnoli, who was known as Cesaro in WWE.

