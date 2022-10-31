WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 31

WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from October 31October 31, 2022
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on October 31.
Crown Jewel takes place this Saturday, so Roman Reigns was on hand to hype up his match against Logan Paul for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.
Nikki Cross made her shocking return last week with a brand new look and attitude, and she stepped into the ring with Bianca Belair on Monday.
Matt Riddle battled Otis in a Trick or Treat Street Fight, and Brock Lesnar addressed his upcoming match against Bobby Lashley.
Let's look at what went down during Monday's show.
Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross
- The look of confusion on Belair's face when Nikki started to yell was perfect.
- The music WWE made for Cross was good. It sounded similar to Sanity's theme but different enough to be distinctive.
- Belair's vertical suplex almost always looks great.
Raw opened up with Belair making her way to the ring for her match against the returning Cross. The former Almost Superhero came out looking more like the Nikki we remember from NXT, but slightly more fashionable than she was during her Sanity days.
The EST backed her to the corner and started to unload. Cross tried to bring her down with a sunset flip, but Belair was too powerful to bring down.
Whenever Cross would start gaining some momentum, the Raw women's champion would use her strength advantage to take her down. Nikki began to focus on attacking Belair's legs as the show went to a break.
Damage CTRL showed up to distract the ref and take out Belair, but Cross did not want their help. She took out all three women before Belair hit her with the KOD as soon as she got back into the ring. The EST got the win, but Bayley and her cohorts attacked her immediately.
Having Cross lose her first match back would usually be seen as a poor booking decision, but the way this was done made it easier to handle. The match was energetic and made both competitors look good.
Winner: Bianca Belair
Grade: B-
Notable Moments and Observations