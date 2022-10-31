Rams Need Kareem Hunt After Missing Out on Christian McCaffrey amid NFL Trade Rumors

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams may be in serious trouble. The defending Super Bowl champions fell to 3-4 in embarrassing fashion Sunday, losing 31-14 to the rival San Francisco 49ers.

It marked the second loss of the year to San Francisco and the third time this season that the 49ers have won out over L.A.

In between the two NFC West showdowns, the 49ers also topped the Rams in the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes. As Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports noted, the 49ers and Rams were both vying for the chance to acquire McCaffrey via a trade:

"The Panthers pitted the Rams and Niners against one another as the two teams continue to battle for NFC West—and NFC, and NFL—dominance. The 49ers' ability to include a 2023 fourth-round pick took them over the top, as the Rams had traded their 2023 fourth last year to acquire Sony Michel."

Los Angeles got a firsthand look at McCaffrey on Sunday, and the 26-year-old shined with running, receiving and passing touchdowns.

The Rams' rushing attack, meanwhile, floundered against San Francisco, finishing with just 56 yards.

The door has closed on Los Angeles' shot at McCaffrey, but the Rams' need for a starting-caliber back remains. Fortunately, another quality dual-threat back is available, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

"The Cleveland Browns are willing to grant running back Kareem Hunt's trade request, sources told ESPN," Schefter wrote Sunday. "Hunt, who is in the final year of his contract and is seeking a new deal, asked to be traded by the Browns this past August, but the team initially declined his request."

Hunt hasn't been heavily utilized this season, as the Browns have leaned hard on starting back Nick Chubb. However, Hunt was fantastic when healthy a season ago, racking up 560 scrimmage yards, 22 receptions and five touchdowns in eight games.

Hunt also led the NFL with 1,327 rushing yards as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2017.

According to Schefter, the Browns want a fourth-round pick for Hunt, something the Rams don't have next year, but if Los Angeles can make an equivalent offer, it should. The need for an upgrade at running back is too pressing to ignore.

The Rams rank 31st in rushing and 31st in yards per carry (3.3) as a team. They're also trying to trade former starter Cam Akers, though he's expected to return to the lineup if he isn't dealt.

"The Rams would find a trade partner for Akers in a perfect world, according to sources, but they also recognize that he can still help them this season," Schefter also wrote Sunday.

Realistically, though, Akers isn't going to provide much help. He's averaged a paltry 3.0 yards per carry and fumbled once in five games.

To make matters worse, star wideout Cooper Kupp suffered an ankle injury Sunday. The 2021 receiving leader was optimistic after the game.

"Foot got caught, but I think it was able to slide out of there before there was too much damage done, and so, we'll see over these next few days how it responds," Kupp told reporters.

However, if Kupp misses time or plays at less than 100 percent, the Rams have little hope of bringing balance to their offense with the current roster. Kupp is the only reliable playmaker on offense right now, and if he isn't backing opposing defenses up, the ground game could get even more underwhelming.



Hunt, who has 191 receptions in 66 career games, would at least give Matthew Stafford another go-to target in the passing game.

Now, it's fair to wonder how much interest the Rams have in acquiring Hunt, who is in the final year of his contract. According to NBC Sports' Peter King, it isn't much.

"The Kareem Hunt talk sounds like an invention," King wrote Monday. "I don't think the Rams have much interest in him."

If the Rams believe that Hunt is too pricey, they need to consider other options. Perhaps Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson—534 yards and 5.3 yards per carry last season—could be available. Maybe the Rams can pry a running back away from another struggling team—Josh Jacobs of the 2-5 Las Vegas Raiders is also in the final year of his contract.

However, Los Angeles should kick the tires on Hunt first. He's the best realistic option the Rams can target, and L.A. is running out of time before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET trade deadline.

