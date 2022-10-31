Waiver Wire Week 9: Marcus Mariota, Mack Hollins Highlight Pickups to Know

0 of 4

David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's getting to be crunch time for fantasy football managers, as the 2022 NFL season reaches its midpoint. The fantasy playoffs are in the not-too-distant future, bye weeks are still obstacles to overcome, and the injury bug continues to bite.

For many managers, the next few weeks will make or break their fantasy season.

Several key fantasy players—including Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, Michael Thomas and Darren Waller—missed Week 8 due to injury and will need to be monitored in the coming days. The Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and San Francisco 49ers will be on bye this week, severely limiting the available player pool.

To help navigate the uncertainty, we're here to examine some waiver-wire targets worth targeting ahead of Week 9. All choices here are based on point-per-reception (PPR) scoring.

