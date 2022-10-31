NFL Rumors: Jets, Dolphins Consider Trading 1st-Round Pick for Broncos' Bradley Chubb

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in trade talks for linebacker Bradley Chubb.

Peter King of NBC Sports reported the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets are among the teams interested and could wind up being willing to part with a first before Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline.

