Christian McCaffrey: 'I Can’t Even Put into Words How Happy I Am' After 49ers Trade

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Suffice it to say Christian McCaffrey is happy in San Francisco.

The 49ers running back had touchdowns as a runner, a receiver and a passer in Sunday's 31-14 victory over the Los Angeles Rams and seemed freed by exiting Carolina's moribund attack.

“I can’t even put into words how happy I am,” McCaffrey told Peter King of NBC Sports. “It’s a crazy journey in the NFL. You see this stuff happen and you never think it’ll happen to you. But it has. I’m glad it did.”

McCaffrey finished with 149 total yards on 26 touches while adding a 34-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the second quarter. He was directly responsible for nearly half of the 49ers' 368 total yards—the exact type of performance the team envisioned when trading four future draft picks for the versatile running back.

As noted by King, McCaffrey was the fourth player since the AFL-NFL merger to rush, receive and throw a touchdown pass.

“It feels good. Really good. It’s a cool stat, but there’s a bigger stat. The win," McCaffrey said. "To be able to go into a winning locker room, with great players, on a new team with so many guys who can make plays, it’s just exciting.”