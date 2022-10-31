NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Week 9 Standings, Wild Card Info and Super Bowl Odds

0 of 3

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills and a few other AFC powers are exactly where we expected them to be in the AFC standings going into Week 9.

Josh Allen and Co. sit on top of the AFC with a one-game edge over the Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the regular players from the last few seasons are in the mix once again, as well as a few new teams.

Over in the NFC, the playoff standings do not look anything like what we have seen in recent years. Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would miss the playoffs if they started tomorrow. The same can be said about the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams.

There is still plenty of time for all three to correct their poor form, but now they have to deal with overtaking the likes of the Atlanta Falcons and Washington Commanders, who were not expected to be in their current positions.

Buffalo is still the favorite to win the Super Bowl and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles are close behind. The Bucs, Packers and Rams have a long way to go to just make the playoffs and they can't be concerned with how far down the odds chart they are.