Bills' Josh Allen Touted as 'Best Player in the NFL' During Win Over Packers

Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen entered the 2022 season as the favorite to win NFL MVP, and he continued his march toward fulfilling that prediction in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Allen threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 49 rushing yards. He did throw two interceptions in the second half, but they were fairly insignificant with the game well in hand.

Allen and the Bills offense looked like a well-oiled machine to open the game, using explosive plays to excite the home crowd at Highmark stadium. Buffalo scored 17 points in the second quarter and took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Allen's connection with Stefon Diggs was on full display, as the receiver finished with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. The Bills also totaled 153 yards on the ground.

Fans online were impressed with what they saw from Allen and the Bills offense Sunday, with many proclaiming them to be the best in the NFL:

The Bills improved to 6-1 with Sunday's victory and look like the front-runners to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII. With Allen leading the way, it appears that the sky's the limit for Buffalo.

Next Sunday will see the Bills go for their fifth straight win when they visit the New York Jets.