Bills' Josh Allen Touted as 'Best Player in the NFL' During Win Over Packers

Doric SamOctober 31, 2022

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 30: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills looks to pass during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Highmark Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)
Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen entered the 2022 season as the favorite to win NFL MVP, and he continued his march toward fulfilling that prediction in Sunday's 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers.

Allen threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns while also adding 49 rushing yards. He did throw two interceptions in the second half, but they were fairly insignificant with the game well in hand.

Allen and the Bills offense looked like a well-oiled machine to open the game, using explosive plays to excite the home crowd at Highmark stadium. Buffalo scored 17 points in the second quarter and took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Allen's connection with Stefon Diggs was on full display, as the receiver finished with six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown. The Bills also totaled 153 yards on the ground.

Fans online were impressed with what they saw from Allen and the Bills offense Sunday, with many proclaiming them to be the best in the NFL:

Dez Bryant @DezBryant

Wow Allen really… goat shhh

LeSean Shady Mccoy @CutonDime25

Josh Allen the truth I been witnessed it <a href="https://twitter.com/JoshAllenQB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoshAllenQB</a>

John Middlekauff @JohnMiddlekauff

Josh Allen is like a mid 90’s Shaq…..you just watch and go WTF is this

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

ALLEN TO DIGGS IS UNSTOPPABLE 🤯<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NFL</a>)<a href="https://t.co/UbN8pODZux">pic.twitter.com/UbN8pODZux</a>

Robert Griffin III @RGIII

Josh Allen and Diggs are MUST SEE TV

Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

I honestly don’t know how you stop this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> team.

Josh Rowntree @JRown32

Josh Allen is the best player in the NFL. Without question.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

The Packers have gotten some pressure on Josh Allen tonight, but it hasn't really helped.<br><br>Through 3 quarters of play, Allen is 5-6 for 125 yards and 2 touchdowns when under duress. <a href="https://t.co/MQlS3rlvZ1">pic.twitter.com/MQlS3rlvZ1</a>

Nate Geary @NateGearySports

I have spent 5 years watching every throw Josh Allen has made in the NFL. Yet, there are throws that still shock me.

Michael Schwartz @MSchwartzTV

High-fiving the citizens of his city after he runs out of bounds is a class act by Josh Allen

Bradley Gelber @BradleyGelber

Tirico calling Josh Allen a “freight train” is one of the most accurate descriptions I’ve heard.

Adam Rosen (Cole Palmer enthusiast) @arrosen76

NFL players tackle Josh Allen challenge <br><br>(Impossible)

Bill Barnwell @billbarnwell

It feels like it's a surprise when Josh Allen *doesn't* scramble for a first down.

Matt Lombardo @MattLombardoNFL

I can’t tell you how many coaches/evaluators have told me in private they “missed” on Josh Allen. <br><br>The skills were always there. Seeing him just continue to develop from the pocket and a decision-making and ball security standpoint has been incredible. <a href="https://t.co/FVeeSzKK9G">https://t.co/FVeeSzKK9G</a>

Ian Mills @IanMillsTV

Josh Allen and the Bills averaging 16.1 yards per completion in the first half, hey that’s pretty good! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/gobills?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#gobills</a>

BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

Josh Allen in Madden next year should be a 110 overall

Clem @TheClemReport

I love Brian Daboll. Brian Daboll has made my life much better since he became the Giants head coach. Brian Daboll can do no wrong in my eyes.<br><br>Brian Daboll should be arrested along with every Bills coach that helped turn Josh Allen into this football weapon of mass destruction.

🍀 KB 🍀 @OnAirKB

Josh Allen looking very much like Aaron Rodgers back when Aaron Rodgers looked like Aaron Rodgers.

Brent Axe @BrentAxeMedia

Seriously, you guys. What planet is Josh Allen from because it ain't this one.

The Bills improved to 6-1 with Sunday's victory and look like the front-runners to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII. With Allen leading the way, it appears that the sky's the limit for Buffalo.

Next Sunday will see the Bills go for their fifth straight win when they visit the New York Jets.

