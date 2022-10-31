Week 9 Waiver Wire: Breakout Pickups, Targets and Tips for Fantasy Football

0 of 3

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The only consistent storyline in the 2022-23 NFL fantasy season seems to be the inconsistency in scoring from week to week, more notably than in recent years.

Every week, it seems, players jostle for position between starting rosters and the bench; when a player like Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens scores 18.1 points one week, we move him to our active roster, only for him to score zero points (which is what happened in Week 8).

The New Orleans Saints' Taysom Hill, the Baltimore Ravens' Devin Duvernay, the Green Bay Packers' AJ Dillon and the Atlanta Falcons' Kyle Pitts are other examples of boom-or-bust players this year.

Add injuries to the mix, and if you want to remain competitive until your playoffs, you'll need to be utilizing waivers to fill the gaps and take advantage of the hot hand. We have a few recommendations for how you can do that heading into Week 9.

For our purposes, for players to be considered breakout pickup options, they must be rostered in less than 55 percent of leagues.