Giants Offense Bashed by NFL Twitter After Struggling in Loss to Seahawks

Erin WalshOctober 30, 2022

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - OCTOBER 30: Daniel Jones #8 of the New York Giants drops back against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half at Lumen Field on October 30, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)
Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The New York Giants dropped to 6-2 on the season with an 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, and the offense did not perform well.

Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 17 of 31 passes for 176 yards and no touchdowns. Darius Slayton led Giants receivers with five catches for 66 yards, while running back Saquon Barkley finished with 20 carries for 53 yards and one score.

The team's poor rushing performance was quite surprising, especially because it ranks second in the NFL averaging 173.4 yards per game, per ESPN.

With the offense sputtering, it's clear the Giants need to add another wide receiver at the deadline, or the offense's struggles moving the ball may only continue. That said, the team's offense was bashed by NFL Twitter following Sunday's loss:

Will Manso @WillManso

I can’t even have an ounce of complaining with the Giants at 6-2 at bye. I’m ecstatic. But I do hope today showed FO that even in rebuilding and unexpected success, they need to go find a WR at deadline. Defenses know it’s Saquon/Jones runs or bust. They need another option.

Brandon Warne @Brandon_Warne

This Giants team has the feeling of a 6-1 start but like a 9-8 finish.

Ryan Gaydos @Gaydos_

There's the Giants that ruin my Sundays.

Danny Abriano @DannyAbriano

Giants can take the bye week to get healthier, find a new punt returner, and find a wide receiver option or two <br><br>They got absolutely kneecapped by Richie James today. Just a damn shame

Jason Huber @_JasonHuber

Game over. Giants have no offense.

Andreas Stavropoulos @DreStav

Win or lose, let this <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> game be a clear message to brass: they need another receiver. <br><br>With Seattle doing a great job containing DJ’s scrambles, this offense looks stale.

Zion @ZionOlojede

Giants need to go get a wideout for Daniel Jones man.

Jason Huber @_JasonHuber

Welp, Giants are losing this game. Pathetic offensive game.

A.J. Katz @ajkatztv

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> defense can't have much confidence in the offense right now, despite the 6-2 record. What a horrendous performance in Seattle.

Dan Schneier @DanSchneierNFL

I'll learn a lot more after watching the tape (and we'll break it down on the YouTube page), but on surface it's odd to me the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> offense struggled THIS much considering the opponent.<br>The Seahawks defense has struggled this year (though better recently) so I expected more.

Tommy Lugauer @tommylugauer

Give Geno credit. Dude continues to play really well. The James fumbles were killer, but the Giant offense was pathetic today. Getting a WR at the deadline is paramount.

Anthony Rivardo @Anthony_Rivardo

Just an ugly performance by the Giants today. The defense did all it could, but the stagnant offense and disastrous special teams was too much to overcome.

New York undoubtedly needs an upgrade from Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and David Sills V at wide receiver. Robinson had two catches for 15 yards Sunday, while Sills had one catch for five yards.

If the Giants can add a couple of more pieces around Daniel Jones before the Tuesday deadline, there's no doubt they will be able to contend for a playoff spot.

The Giants enter their bye week with a 6-2 record. They'll be back in action against the Houston Texans on Nov. 13.

