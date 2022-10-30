Giants Offense Bashed by NFL Twitter After Struggling in Loss to Seahawks

Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images

The New York Giants dropped to 6-2 on the season with an 27-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field, and the offense did not perform well.

Quarterback Daniel Jones completed 17 of 31 passes for 176 yards and no touchdowns. Darius Slayton led Giants receivers with five catches for 66 yards, while running back Saquon Barkley finished with 20 carries for 53 yards and one score.

The team's poor rushing performance was quite surprising, especially because it ranks second in the NFL averaging 173.4 yards per game, per ESPN.

With the offense sputtering, it's clear the Giants need to add another wide receiver at the deadline, or the offense's struggles moving the ball may only continue. That said, the team's offense was bashed by NFL Twitter following Sunday's loss:

New York undoubtedly needs an upgrade from Slayton, Wan'Dale Robinson and David Sills V at wide receiver. Robinson had two catches for 15 yards Sunday, while Sills had one catch for five yards.

If the Giants can add a couple of more pieces around Daniel Jones before the Tuesday deadline, there's no doubt they will be able to contend for a playoff spot.

The Giants enter their bye week with a 6-2 record. They'll be back in action against the Houston Texans on Nov. 13.