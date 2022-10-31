3 Takeaways from Steelers' Week 8 Loss vs. Eagles

0 of 3

Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers met their in-state NFC counterpart on Sunday in a game that displayed the differing arcs of two campaigns. While the Steelers continue developing quarterback Kenny Pickett in a rebuilding season, the Philadelphia Eagles continue to march toward the postseason.

The 7-0 Eagles and quarterback Jalen Hurts are what the Steelers hope to be with Pickett in a year or two.

Pittsburgh is far from that point right now. Pickett threw for just 191 yards with an interception, the defense surrendered multiple big plays, and the Steelers looked completely outclassed in a 35-13 beatdown. At 2-6, it may be time for Pittsburgh to start thinking about next year.

Here are our three biggest takeaways from the Steelers' Week 8 loss to the Eagles.

