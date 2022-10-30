Jets' Elijah Moore on Chemistry with QB Zach Wilson: 'I Don't Get the Ball'

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

In the wake of another rough outing by Zach Wilson in a 22-17 loss to the New England Patriots, Elijah Moore didn't mince words when asked about his chemistry with the New York Jets quarterback.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Moore said he "couldn't even tell you" what their on-field chemistry is like because "I don't get the ball."

Sunday was arguably the worst game of Wilson's NFL career. The 23-year-old did throw for a career-high 355 yards, but he was only 20-of-41 with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The second and third interceptions came on throws when it looked like Wilson had no concept of the game situation.

Moore, who was selected No. 34 overall as part of the 2021 draft class with Wilson, returned to action this week. He was inactive last week after requesting a trade.

ESPN's Rich Cimini reported on Oct. 20 that Moore formally requested a trade because he was unhappy with his role in the Jets offense, but the team had no intention of moving him.

The Ole Miss alum played at least 87 percent of the offensive snaps in the first four games of the season. He played a total of 71 offensive snaps in Weeks 5 and 6 combined.

Moore had zero catches on one target against the Patriots. He was averaging seven targets per game with Joe Flacco as the starter to begin the season while Wilson was recovering from knee surgery but has been targeted just nine times in four games with Wilson.

Head coach Robert Saleh didn't indicate whether he would consider making a change at quarterback after the game. However, it's clear Wilson has to play better if he wants to remain in his current role.

With two days remaining until the trade deadline, Moore's comments could be another effort to convince the Jets to move him. He had a promising rookie campaign with 538 yards and five touchdowns on 43 receptions in 11 games.