B/R Halloween Roundtable: NBA Stars but Make Em Candy

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Happy Halloween, hoops fans. We've officially reached the point where Spooky season and the NBA season have collided.

On this All Hallows' Eve, there are no tricks here—just treats.

We asked Bleacher Report's Dan Favale and Emily McCarthy to name some NBA stars as Halloween candy, and in the spirit of the seasons, they came through in the clutch.

Keep reading to find an MVPeanut Butter M&M, a sour-sweet star duo, a legend as polarizing as Halloween's most debated candy...then hit the comments to share your own ideas.