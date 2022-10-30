Anderson Silva on Jake Paul Loss: 'I Failed in the Strategy' but Won't Stop Fighting

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Despite being 47 years old and losing his boxing match to Jake Paul on Saturday night, Anderson Silva isn't going to stop fighting.

Speaking to reporters after the bout, the Spider said he "can’t stop" competing.

As for what happened in the ring against Paul, Silva said he "failed in the strategy" because his "base was not correct" allowing his opponent to land a big punch en route to a unanimous-decision loss.

All three judges scored the eight-round fight in Paul's favor (78-73, 78-73, 77-74).

"I failed my mission, and I’m back to home, training better, and trying to make the strategy correct in the next time," Silva said.

Even though the scorecards make it look like it was a one-sided contest, Silva fared well against an opponent 22 years younger than him. He landed more total punches than Paul in Ro.unds 2 (7-6), 5 (18-8) and 6 (12-10), and he had a 66-51 advantage in power punches landed.

Silva is one of the most decorated mixed martial artists of all time. He holds the record for most successful middleweight title defenses in UFC history (10) and held the championship for more than six years from October 2006 to July 2013.

After losing to Uriah Hall in October 2020, Silva was released by UFC. He has transitioned to boxing, defeating Julio César Chávez Jr. and Tito Ortiz prior to his fight with Paul.