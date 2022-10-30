Jaguars' Shad Khan Condemns Antisemitism Displayed During Florida vs. Georgia Game

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Saturday's game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville was marred by an antisemitic message displayed on the exterior of TIAA Bank Field after the game.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan issued a statement condemning the message, calling it "hurtful and wrong" and "asking everyone to make it their mission to end the ignorance and hatred."

Per Vic Micolucci of WJXT 4 in Jacksonville, a projected message reading "Kanye was right about the Jews" was displayed on the bottom of a scoreboard outside of the stadium.

The message was in reference to recent antisemitic comments and social media posts made by Kanye West, who is now legally known as Ye.

The Gators and Bulldogs issued a joint statement after the game condemning the message displayed at TIAA Bank Field and "the other anti-Semitic messages that have appeared around Jacksonville."

Per Brie Isom of News4JAX, there have been several appearances of antisemitic rhetoric in the Jacksonville area in the wake of Ye's comments.

"Another antisemitic message displayed on banners that read 'End Jewish Supremacy in America' and 'Honk if you know it’s the Jews' hung from an overpass on the Westside, just off Chaffee Road and Interstate 10," Isom wrote.

Recently, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been roundly criticized for sharing a link on Twitter to a documentary called Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America.

Per Jon Blistein of Rolling Stone, the movie and book it's based on are "stuffed with antisemitic tropes."

Nets governor Joe Tsai condemned Irving's apparent support of the film and book.

"I want to sit down and make sure he understands this is hurtful to all of us, and as a man of faith, it is wrong to promote hate based on race, ethnicity or religion," Tsai wrote.

The NBA issued a vague statement without mentioning Irving specifically, calling hate speech of any kind "unacceptable" and "counter to the NBA's values of equality, inclusion and respect."

Irving issued an apology on Twitter but reacted in a hostile manner during a postgame press conference Saturday when he was questioned about using his platform to highlight a book and documentary that uses antisemitic tropes and his previous sharing of videos of Alex Jones conspiracy theories.

Florida and Georgia have played 101 games against each other dating back to 1904. The rivalry has been played on a neutral field in Jacksonville since 1933, with the exception of one game in 1995.