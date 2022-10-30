Steelers Rumors: Chase Claypool Expected to Stay as Trade 'Would Have to Be Perfect'

Eric Espada/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly not expected to trade wide receiver Chase Claypool before the Nov. 1 deadline.

Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported an offer "would have to be perfect" for the Steelers to consider moving the 2020 second-round pick.

Rumors have been rampant about Claypool's future with the franchise, particularly after he criticized the offense's lack of downfield passing.

"I just think we need more go balls," he told reporters after last week's 16-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins. "Like, damn, not enough go balls. We got playmakers. I haven't had a go ball all year. George [Pickens] needs more, [Diontae Johnson] needs more. I'm not saying that's on the play-calling, I'm just saying we need to try to find a way to scheme it up."

Jordan Schultz of theScore previously reported the Steelers were contacted by two teams interested in Claypool and were informed they wanted at least a second-round pick in return. The Green Bay Packers were among the teams heavily rumored to be interested in Claypool as they desperately look to improve the receiving corps around Aaron Rodgers.

Claypool has recorded 28 receptions for 266 yards and a touchdown so far this season while adding 55 yards on eight carries. The Steelers have been one of the worst offenses in football throughout the season, completely lacking in explosive plays after the catch and downfield shots in the passing game.

Claypool had at least 800 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons but has struggled to find his nose for the end zone the last two seasons. After scoring 11 times as a rookie, Claypool has three scores in his last 22 games.

Claypool is under contract for $1.5 million in 2023, the final year of his rookie contract.