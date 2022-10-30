NFL Rumors: Texans Open to Brandin Cooks Trade; WR Linked to Giants, Rams and Vikings

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks before the Nov. 1 deadline.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants are among the potential destinations for the veteran wideout, who is off to a slow start to the 2022 season amid the Texans' offensive struggles.

