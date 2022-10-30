X

    NFL Rumors: Texans Open to Brandin Cooks Trade; WR Linked to Giants, Rams and Vikings

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2022

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 23: Wide receiver Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)
    Steve Marcus/Getty Images

    The Houston Texans are reportedly open to trading wide receiver Brandin Cooks before the Nov. 1 deadline.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and New York Giants are among the potential destinations for the veteran wideout, who is off to a slow start to the 2022 season amid the Texans' offensive struggles.

