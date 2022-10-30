X

    Jake Paul Clowned by Boxing Fans for Calling out Canelo Alvarez After Win vs. Silva

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVOctober 30, 2022

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 29: Jake Paul takes the ring for his cruiserweight bout against Anderson Silva of Brazil at Gila River Arena on October 29, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
    Christian Petersen/Getty Images

    Jake Paul may be starting to set his boxing sights a little too high.

    The YouTuber-turned-boxer called out Canelo Alvarez early Sunday morning following his unanimous-decision win over Anderson Silva (NSFW language below):

    SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing

    "I want Nate Diaz...You too Canelo."<a href="https://twitter.com/jakepaul?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jakepaul</a> 🗣️ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PaulSilva?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PaulSilva</a> <a href="https://t.co/B4oGEcDH0Z">pic.twitter.com/B4oGEcDH0Z</a>

    "I want Nate Diaz, who's a b---h," he said. "He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some s--t, and then he always leaves the f--kin' arena. So, Nate Diaz, stop being a b---h and fight me.

    "And Canelo, you too. You too, Canelo. You guys said, 'Oh, you can't beat a striker, you can't beat a legend like Anderson Silva.' I just did it. So why can't I beat Canelo? F--k y'all."

    The social media reaction was swift, with most mocking Paul for being a little too big for his britches:

    亀界悟 @Trill_Life214

    All I see anytime Jake talks. He just called out Canelo and Nate Diaz 😂😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/EYrgn4EwiU">pic.twitter.com/EYrgn4EwiU</a>

    Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp

    I sure hope he's talking about the Canelo I see at the corner store and not Canelo Alvarez lmao

    Jake Paul Clowned by Boxing Fans for Calling out Canelo Alvarez After Win vs. Silva
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Hipsey Nussle🏁😤 @swaggy_rique

    Jake Paul: I just beat Anderson Silva, why can't I beat Canelo Alvarez?!<br><br>Canelo: <a href="https://t.co/5A7j2mZFme">pic.twitter.com/5A7j2mZFme</a>

    Adam @FGRAdam

    Imagine if Jake Paul fought Anderson Silva in his prime, he’s struggling against Silva at this legendary age and is calling out Canelo <a href="https://t.co/VEcfbpzRHm">pic.twitter.com/VEcfbpzRHm</a>

    Jay @chur_uce

    Canelo reacting to Jake Paul calling him out <a href="https://t.co/lo9YHm2JZW">pic.twitter.com/lo9YHm2JZW</a>

    Sam Yeezy @samstaydipped

    Jake Paul calling out Canelo <a href="https://t.co/g4GL2rpWeU">pic.twitter.com/g4GL2rpWeU</a>

    🌊 @ch4rI3y

    live footage of canelo listening to jake paul right now <a href="https://t.co/htjG8USTz8">pic.twitter.com/htjG8USTz8</a>

    bombs boxing™ @bombsboxing

    Jake Paul calls out Canelo.<br><br>When Canelo hears about it: <a href="https://t.co/pjioFE1PZw">pic.twitter.com/pjioFE1PZw</a>

    Paul is undefeated in six professional boxing fights but has largely fought past-their-prime MMA stars. He's nowhere near the stratosphere of Alvarez, who is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers on the planet.

    There's almost no chance Paul and Alvarez would ever fight. The circus atmosphere is below an athlete of Alvarez's standing, while Paul's staying power is in his continued ability to avoid the knockout many fans are rooting for.

    He wouldn't be able to avoid the KO for long if he and Canelo actually went one-on-one.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.