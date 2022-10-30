Jake Paul Clowned by Boxing Fans for Calling out Canelo Alvarez After Win vs. Silva

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Jake Paul may be starting to set his boxing sights a little too high.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer called out Canelo Alvarez early Sunday morning following his unanimous-decision win over Anderson Silva (NSFW language below):

"I want Nate Diaz, who's a b---h," he said. "He tried to come into my locker room, he tried to cause some s--t, and then he always leaves the f--kin' arena. So, Nate Diaz, stop being a b---h and fight me.

"And Canelo, you too. You too, Canelo. You guys said, 'Oh, you can't beat a striker, you can't beat a legend like Anderson Silva.' I just did it. So why can't I beat Canelo? F--k y'all."

The social media reaction was swift, with most mocking Paul for being a little too big for his britches:

Paul is undefeated in six professional boxing fights but has largely fought past-their-prime MMA stars. He's nowhere near the stratosphere of Alvarez, who is one of the top pound-for-pound boxers on the planet.

There's almost no chance Paul and Alvarez would ever fight. The circus atmosphere is below an athlete of Alvarez's standing, while Paul's staying power is in his continued ability to avoid the knockout many fans are rooting for.

He wouldn't be able to avoid the KO for long if he and Canelo actually went one-on-one.