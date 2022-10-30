X

    Nets' Lack of 'Purpose' and 'Passion' Blasted by Twitter in Blowout Loss to Pacers

    Erin WalshOctober 30, 2022

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 29: Andrew Nembhard #2 of the Indiana Pacers tries to keep the ball from Patty Mills #8 of the Brooklyn Nets in the first half at Barclays Center on October 29, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
    Elsa/Getty Images

    The Brooklyn Nets dropped to 1-5 on the season with a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Barclays Center, and things are not looking good for Steve Nash's squad.

    Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 61 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the loss, and Ben Simmons finished with nine points, eight rebounds and nine assists, but scoring and overall offense have been the least of the team's problems.

    The Nets entered Saturday's game with the NBA's second-worst defensive rating at 120.2, and the team's woes on that end of the court continued against the Pacers. They were out-hustled, out-rebounded and out-worked by a young Indiana team that looked hungry on Saturday night.

    Following the loss, NBA Twitter took aim at Brooklyn's dysfunction on the court:

    Mike Greenberg @Espngreeny

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Nets?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Nets</a> play with no purpose and no passion. It may be early in the season, but watching them it already feels like a crisis. This could get completely away from them really fast.

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    There have been some bad losses for the Nets over the last few years -- but this one is one of the worst in recent memory. They got outplayed and out-hustled by a Pacers team playing without Myles Turner. On a night when they badly needed a win against a mediocre team.

    Nets' Lack of 'Purpose' and 'Passion' Blasted by Twitter in Blowout Loss to Pacers
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Wildes @kevinwildes

    Nets defense closing in on historic defensive futility <a href="https://t.co/55sYespap3">pic.twitter.com/55sYespap3</a>

    Alec Sturm @Alec_Sturm

    Whoever is in charge of this Nets defense should be held accountable. It's beyond time.

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    Fans at Barclays starting to boo after Pacers get offensive rebound after offensive rebound on last possession. The other fans are streaming towards the exits.

    👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson @ScoopB

    Nets are being out-rebounded &amp; outworked like crazy! <br><br>It’s insane &amp; irritating.

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    Look, the Pacers are shooting lights out from beyond the arc. They're 22-for-39 from 3 -- but this would be a really damning loss on Nets players and coaches. Brooklyn has a more talented team -- they're just not playing that tough. Or together.

    Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg

    Everything is terrible with the Nets. Fundamentally broken.

    Raphielle Johnson @raphiellej

    Nets playing with some "I'm just here so I don't get fined" energy tonight.

    Doug Norrie @DougNorrie

    When James Johnson hit the wide open corner three, I knew the Nets season was over

    Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

    Pacers players and personnel celebrating loudly as they head back to the visitor’s locker room. The Nets are 1-5 and look completely demoralized slowly walking back to their locker room inside Barclays.

    The Nets were expected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference entering the 2022-23 campaign. Instead, they have been one of the worst, and they don't even look close to a team with championship aspirations.

    Luckily for Brooklyn, there's still plenty of time to turn things around, and that can begin with a bounce-back game against the Pacers on Monday night.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.