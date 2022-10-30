Nets' Lack of 'Purpose' and 'Passion' Blasted by Twitter in Blowout Loss to Pacers

Elsa/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets dropped to 1-5 on the season with a 125-116 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night at Barclays Center, and things are not looking good for Steve Nash's squad.

Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant combined for 61 points, eight rebounds and eight assists in the loss, and Ben Simmons finished with nine points, eight rebounds and nine assists, but scoring and overall offense have been the least of the team's problems.

The Nets entered Saturday's game with the NBA's second-worst defensive rating at 120.2, and the team's woes on that end of the court continued against the Pacers. They were out-hustled, out-rebounded and out-worked by a young Indiana team that looked hungry on Saturday night.

Following the loss, NBA Twitter took aim at Brooklyn's dysfunction on the court:

The Nets were expected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference entering the 2022-23 campaign. Instead, they have been one of the worst, and they don't even look close to a team with championship aspirations.

Luckily for Brooklyn, there's still plenty of time to turn things around, and that can begin with a bounce-back game against the Pacers on Monday night.