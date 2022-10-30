The CFB Playoff Committee Could Finally Be Dealt a Tough Decision Before Expansion

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

Since the playoff’s inception, we have waited for the day.

Those of us who relish in chaos have hoped that the group tasked with filling college football’s four-team postseason bracket would finally be dealt a tough decision at the end of the assignment.

The reality, however, is that moment has yet to truly arrive. There has been little drama determining the College Football Playoff bracket up until now. And as we brace for College Football Playoff expansion and a larger bracket, we’re left wondering if that drama will ever appear.

This certainly feels like it could be the moment. The ingredients are in place as we head to November. There could be, at long last, a controversial and difficult playoff decision looming.

First, a disclaimer. We do this every year.

This has been said time and time again around the very spot in the calendar since it began in 2014. (In that year, Mississippi State was the first-ever No. 1 seed in the rankings. No, the Bulldogs did not make the playoff. What a way to start, though.)

Things change. Chaos cools. The blueprint, at least in years past, plays out cleanly. But what if it (finally) doesn’t?

With the selection committee set to release its first College Football Playoff rankings of the season on Tuesday night, the table could be set for a wild finish.

For starters, no football team has an invincible sense about them—at least not yet. Last year, it was Georgia. In past years, Alabama has assumed that with a great deal of regularity.

James Gilbert/Getty Images

There are great teams this year, without question. As of now, however, no team feels truly dominant.

Georgia has endured an underwhelming stretch. Heck, the Bulldogs even let Florida back into the game, if only for a short while, on Saturday.

Ohio State, while largely dominant, hasn’t had an overwhelming path to this point. The Buckeyes looked vulnerable for three quarters against Penn State before delivering a solid fourth quarter.

Tennessee, while impressive, almost lost to Pittsburgh earlier in the year. To be clear, the Vols are certainly on the rise and warranting a spot in this discussion. Saturday’s performance against Kentucky was brilliant.

We’ll find out plenty when Tennessee plays at Georgia next week. That outcome, either way, will only add to the intrigue.

Michigan struggled against Maryland, although the Wolverines have had their moments. Mighty Alabama has a loss—and nearly had another against a Texas A&M team it has no business playing a close game against.

And Clemson? Well, the team’s starting QB just got benched last week. The Tigers are unbeaten, but all is not well.

That is not to say that the eventual national champion isn’t one of these teams. It likely will be. As we forecast the College Football Playoff, however, we do so without a clear No. 1 team in mind.

This isn't a bad thing. In fact, it's quite the opposite. For being deep into the year, it’s also a tad unusual.

Where the chaos could potentially flourish, however, is outside these likely contenders.

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TCU is the best watch in football right now. Every game features plenty of points, and every game, at least of late, is close. The Horned Frogs still have much to prove, although they are a threat to make things interesting without a blemish in the loss column.

Out west, Oregon has been reborn. Transfer QB Bo Nix scored six more touchdowns against Cal, and the Ducks are very much alive after being beaten badly by Georgia in the opening weekend.

Could USC, UCLA or Utah make a run?

Or what about Illinois? Yes, that Illinois.

The Illini have just one loss and have an inside track to play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. A win there could make things plenty weird for both teams.

Or how about two-loss LSU making a run with a big win over Alabama next week?

Not ready to get that weird yet? Fair enough. History says we won't get there.

Perhaps this is the year when we do get there and weird things transpire. The contenders are worthy, the spots are limited and the games still to come are meaningful.

It starts next week with Tennessee-Georgia. Of course, Ohio State and Michigan will meet up to end the regular season. In between, there will be losses from various contenders that ultimately reshape the way this postseason is viewed.

Yes, it’s wishful thinking. It would be nice to watch the selection committee squirm.

This postseason format, which has only a few years left before it grows to something larger and different, has never given us the spice we seek. For a sport so baked in emotion, it’s hard to believe we’ve gone this long without it on a day that helps decide the champion.

On Tuesday night, another chapter begins. The selection committee will unveil its first poll at the postseason rankings. These rankings mean nothing until they mean the final version; that part cannot be stated enough.

But legitimate intrigue surrounding the results—starting with the No. 1 overall team. The table is being set once again.

Perhaps this is the year. The pieces, at least right now, are all in place. They will be calibrated next week with a massive football game between two undefeated programs on the horizon.

From there, only time will tell if this is the season we've been waiting for. After waiting this long, one can only hope.