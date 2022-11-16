NFL Rumors: Ja'Marr Chase Targeting Return from Hip Injury for Bengals vs. Titans

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are reportedly "hopeful" wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase will be able to return from a hip injury for a Week 12 game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on Nov. 27.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday sources have "circled that game as a potential relaunch" for Chase, who last played in Week 7. Fowler noted there's "no definitive plan" despite the baseline optimism, though.

Cincinnati faces the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Sunday as it returns from a Week 10 bye.

The 22-year-old wide receiver is in his second NFL season. Through seven games, he has amassed 47 receptions for 605 yards and six touchdowns. That follows a rookie year in which he snagged 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 scores.

The Bengals won the AFC North in 2021 en route to the conference title, and the former LSU star appeared to be ready to help lead them on another playoff run after Cincinnati won four of his last five games.

Unfortunately, though, Chase suffered a hairline hip fracture and torn labrum that forced him off the field, per Jordan Schultz of theScore.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the hip injury occurred on Oct. 16 against the New Orleans Saints and was reaggravated on Oct. 23 against the Atlanta Falcons. He also reported that the 2021 Pro Bowler was expected to miss four-to-six weeks.

Despite the recovery timeline, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor revealed that Chase would not go on injured reserve, which would've kept him out for at least four games.

"The overall prognosis of how it could play out factors into that," he said.

Without Chase, the Bengals rely more on Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Mike Thomas has also seen an increase in snaps.