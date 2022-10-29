Brooks Koepka's Smash GC Among Teams to Qualify for 2022 LIV Golf Team Championship

GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

The semifinals of the LIV Golf team championship were held Saturday at Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami.

Here's a look at the scores and some highlights of the action from the day of golf as four teams played their way into Sunday's final round.

Results

Aces GC def. Cleeks GC, 2-1

Dustin Johnson def. Shergo Al Kurdi, 5 and 3

Patrick Reed lost to Laurie Canter, 2 and 1

Pat Perez and Talor Gooch def. Graeme McDowell and Richard Bland, 1 up

Stinger GC def. Crushers GC, 2-1

Louis Oosthuizen def. Bryson DeChambeau, 23 holes

Branden Grace lost to Paul Casey, 20 holes

Charl Schwartzel and Hennie du Plessis def. Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri, 2 up

Punch GC def. Fireballs GC, 2-1

Cameron Smith lost to Sergio Garcia, 2 and 1

Marc Leishman def. Carlos Ortiz, 1 up

Matt Jones and Wade Ormsby def. Eugenio Chacarra and Abraham Ancer, 1 up

Smash GC def. Majesticks GC, 3-0

Brooks Koepka def. Ian Poulter, 3 and 1

Peter Uihlein def. Lee Westwood, 4 and 2

Jason Kokrak and Chase Koepka def. Sam Horsfield and Henrik Stenson, 1 up



Highlights

The Brooks Koepka-led Smash GC came out of the gates on fire and had a clean sweep of Majesticks GC to become the first team to advance to the championship.

Dustin Johnson started off the top-seeded Aces GC with some momentum by defeating Shergo Al Kurdi of Cleeks GC. However, the Aces faced some nail-biting moments after Patrick Reed lost to Laurie Canter. The team managed to advance on Pat Perez and Talor Gooch's win over Graeme McDowell and Richard Bland.

Punch GC managed to overcome a loss by Cameron Smith to Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC to punch their ticket to the championship. Marc Leishman helped save the day with his win over Carlos Ortiz.

Stinger GC was the final team to clinch a spot in the championship with a win over Crushers GC. Louis Oosthuizen outlasted Bryson DeChambeau in a 23-hole marathon. DeChambeau had the opportunity to end the match early, but his long putt barely missed the hole. A key moment in the extra holes occurred when DeChambeau hit a tee shot that went left and landed in the water, opening the door for Oosthuizen to take advantage.

The four teams competing in the championship Sunday will go up against each other in a shotgun-start round of stroke play. The team with the lowest score at the end of the round will be the first LIV Golf Invitational Series team champion.