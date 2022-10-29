Browns Rumors: Kareem Hunt Trade 'Appears Unlikely' Ahead of Deadline

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Kareem Hunt will likely remain with the Cleveland Browns for the remainder of the 2022 campaign as he is "unlikely" to be traded ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Hunt requested a trade from the Browns over the summer, but he has not renewed that request, he told reporters Saturday.

"I haven’t said anything to them," Hunt said. "I just come in and work. That’s all I ever do."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported earlier this week that Hunt is available for a fourth-round draft pick. However, it's unclear which teams might be interested in the veteran running back.

Hunt has been a reliable running back over his six-year NFL career. However, he has become an afterthought in a Cleveland backfield that is led by three-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb and also includes D'Ernest Johnson.

The 27-year-old has rushed for 263 yards and three touchdowns on 66 carries in seven games this season, in addition to catching 15 passes for 87 yards and one score. However, his workload has declined significantly over the last two weeks.

In a Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots, Hunt had just four carries for 12 yards. In a Week 7 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he had five carries for four yards and one touchdown.

Hunt has spent the last four seasons of his career in Cleveland after being selected by the Chiefs in the third round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Toledo and spending the first two years of his career in Kansas City.

Hunt's best season with the Browns came in 2020 when he rushed for 841 yards and six touchdowns on 198 carries in 16 games, in addition to catching 38 passes for 304 yards and five scores.

The 2017 Pro Bowler is in the final year of a two-year, $12 million pact with the Browns, his hometown team. However, Cleveland has yet to make him an extension offer, and he admitted Saturday it's been tough knowing he'll likely be playing elsewhere in 2023.

"I mean, it ain’t easy but I’m a person who can put his pride to the side and just continue to go out there and do my job," Hunt said, per Cabot. "I love the game of football, and I enjoy it every time I touch the field."

Cleveland enters Monday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a 2-5 record, and that could be Hunt's final game with the Browns.