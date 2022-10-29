X

    Victor Wembanyama Wows with Highlight-Packed Performance in Metropolitans 92 OT Win

    Doric SamOctober 29, 2022

    Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92's Victor Wembanyama plays against the NBA G League Ignite in an exhibition basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Henderson, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    AP Photo/John Locher

    Fans who tuned in to the NBA App to watch Victor Wembanyama lead his Metropolitans 92 against JL Bourg-En-Bresse in French league LNB Pro A on Saturday were treated to a dazzling show, as the 18-year-old once again had a strong performance to spearhead a 95-91 overtime victory.

    Wembanyama was a force on both ends of the floor, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. He wowed fans with his expansive arsenal on offense as well as his impact on defense. A couple of his blocks even came on three-point shot attempts.

    Here are some of the top highlights from Wembanyama's performance:

    NBA @NBA

    Wemby came up HUGE in <a href="https://twitter.com/Metropolitans92?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Metropolitans92</a> OT win today!<br><br>🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/vicw_32?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vicw_32</a>: 23 PTS, 10 REB, 5 BLK <a href="https://t.co/47uTjQhuDo">pic.twitter.com/47uTjQhuDo</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Victor Wembanyama hitting the euro at the buzzer 🚨 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/Na6EJTje9y">pic.twitter.com/Na6EJTje9y</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Tough runner by <a href="https://twitter.com/vicw_32?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@vicw_32</a>!<br><br>Stream is available in US &amp; Canada<br>➡ <a href="https://t.co/0fEZTG2apq">https://t.co/0fEZTG2apq</a> <a href="https://t.co/xFhVA6HpkQ">pic.twitter.com/xFhVA6HpkQ</a>

    NBA @NBA

    🚫 Wemby flies in for the DENIAL 🚫<br><br>Watch NBA Draft prospect Victor Wembanyama live now on the NBA App 📲<br><br>Stream is available in US &amp; Canada<br>➡ <a href="https://t.co/0fEZTFKz0Q">https://t.co/0fEZTFKz0Q</a> <a href="https://t.co/gXVYrBD22U">pic.twitter.com/gXVYrBD22U</a>

    Itamar @Itamar_17_10

    Holy shit, Victor Wembanyama closes out from the restricted area to block the 3 after the kickout. He's unfair. <a href="https://t.co/xqxsy2eKPT">pic.twitter.com/xqxsy2eKPT</a>

    Harris Stavrou @harris_stavrou

    Victor Wembanyama against Bourg-en-Bresse:<br><br>23 points<br>7/9 2PTS<br>9/10 FTS<br>10 rebounds<br>2 assists<br>5 blocks<br>28 ranking<br>in 37 minutes<br><br>Wemby's games in the French League will be streamed in the US and Canada through the NBA app.<br><br>For free.

    The top prospect in the 2023 NBA draft, Wembanyama looks ready to make an immediate impact when he joins the league. At 7'4" with a polished skill set, he has the chance to be a generational talent who can turn around a franchise.

    The next chance for fans to catch Wembanyama will be Friday when the Metropolitans 92 take on Limoges at 3:30 p.m. ET.

