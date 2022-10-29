Victor Wembanyama Wows with Highlight-Packed Performance in Metropolitans 92 OT Win

AP Photo/John Locher

Fans who tuned in to the NBA App to watch Victor Wembanyama lead his Metropolitans 92 against JL Bourg-En-Bresse in French league LNB Pro A on Saturday were treated to a dazzling show, as the 18-year-old once again had a strong performance to spearhead a 95-91 overtime victory.

Wembanyama was a force on both ends of the floor, finishing with 23 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. He wowed fans with his expansive arsenal on offense as well as his impact on defense. A couple of his blocks even came on three-point shot attempts.

Here are some of the top highlights from Wembanyama's performance:

The top prospect in the 2023 NBA draft, Wembanyama looks ready to make an immediate impact when he joins the league. At 7'4" with a polished skill set, he has the chance to be a generational talent who can turn around a franchise.

The next chance for fans to catch Wembanyama will be Friday when the Metropolitans 92 take on Limoges at 3:30 p.m. ET.