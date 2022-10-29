Malik Willis, Titans' Fantasy Outlook in QB's 1st Career Start vs. Texans

G Fiume/Getty Images

Tennessee Titans fans who were begging for Malik Willis to replace Ryan Tannehill at quarterback will get their wish Sunday.

Tannehill has been officially ruled out because of an illness and sprained ankle.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted Willis took all of the starter's reps at quarterback in practice this week.



Fantasy managers intrigued by the possibility of Willis may not get a better matchup than the Texans. Houston's defense ranks 31st in total yards allowed (411.8 per game) and, perhaps more relevant to Willis, last in rushing yards allowed (164.7).

Prior to the NFL draft, most scouting reports for Willis emphasized the scheme he played in at Liberty was rudimentary and included basic concepts and run-pass options.

Writing for B/R, Nate Tice called Willis' process in the passing game "inconsistent" and said the QB will be "all-in on a singular route on a play" rather than going through progressions. The 23-year-old does have a strong arm, but the Titans don't have speed options to take full advantage of it.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the only Tennessee wideout with at least five catches who's averaging at least 13 yards per reception.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has limited Willis to 20 snaps in two games, with 17 of them coming in a 41-7 blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 2. He only went 1-of-4 passing at a time when the Bills were likely playing soft coverage just to run out the clock.

Willis did impress at times in the preseason. He went 28-of-51 for 318 yards and two touchdowns through the air, with 159 yards and one touchdown on 14 carries as a runner.

The Titans have been a run-heavy offense with Tannehill under center. Vrabel and offensive coordinator Todd Downing will almost certainly double down on that approach with Willis starting.

This will be good news for fantasy managers with Derrick Henry. The two-time Pro Bowler isn't as explosive as he once was, but he remains remarkably consistent. He has run for at least 80 yards in five of six games he's played, including three straight games with at least 100 yards.

Henry's usage has increased in every game since Week 3, going from 20 carries to 22 to 28 to 30 in last week's win over the Indianapolis Colts. He's averaged 23.3 fantasy points per game in PPR scoring leagues in his past four games, per FantasyPros.

Tannehill ranks second on the Titans with 19 rushing attempts. Willis should have at least five to seven designed runs in this game, plus several more on scrambles when he feels any pressure coming or his first and second read are covered.

There's certainly a high risk of Willis committing multiple turnovers, especially if he gets put in obvious passing situations, but his upside as a runner gives the rookie intriguing fantasy potential this week.

If your regular quarterback is on a bye and you are searching for a late streamer, Willis could be worth adding because of a favorable matchup.