Jackson State's Deion Sanders Has 'No Plans to Move or Go Anywhere' amid FBS Interest

Jackson State football head coach Deion Sanders has had multiple opportunities to jump to an FBS school, but Saturday he made it clear he's happy where he is.

During an appearance on College GameDay, Sanders acknowledged that he has been pursued by other schools, but he said he has no intentions of leaving Jackson State.

"I'd be a fool and a liar to tell you I'm not going to entertain those things, because I am," Sanders said. "But I have made no plans to move or go anywhere."

According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, Sanders was "deeply involved" in the TCU job opening last year before Sonny Dykes was hired to replace Gary Patterson. Hummer noted that Sanders is expected to be "in the mix for several FBS jobs this cycle, too."

This isn't the first time Coach Prime has discussed his openness to job offers. During an appearance on 60 Minutes this month, he was asked how he'd respond to being approached by Power Five schools, and he said: "I'm going to have to entertain it. Straight up. I'd be a fool not to."

In his third year as Jackson State head coach, Sanders has led the Tigers to a 7-0 record entering Saturday's game against Southern (5-2). Last season, the team went 11-2 overall and 9-0 in the SWAC to win its first conference title since 2007. Sanders was named the recipient of the Eddie Robinson Award, which is given to the top FCS coach in the nation.

Sanders has also established himself as a master recruiter, most notably flipping Class of 2022 No. 1 prospect Travis Hunter from his commitment to Florida State to instead sign with the Tigers. Hunter is the first 5-star recruit to sign with an FCS program, per Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

During his time at Jackson State, Sanders has brought more attention to HBCU football programs as a whole. It will be interesting to see if an opportunity arises that entices him to try his hand at coaching at the FBS level.