Ronald Jones Appears to Suggest He Wants Chiefs to Release Him from Contract in Tweet

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Running back Ronald Jones seemed to suggest Friday night on Twitter that he wants his release from the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Jones didn't specifically mention the Chiefs in his tweet, he noted that he would "like a release."

Jones signed a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Chiefs in free agency during the offseason, but he has found himself buried on the depth chart.

In fact, Jones has not been active for a single game this season, as head coach Andy Reid has opted to roll with a backfield comprised of Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon and rookie seventh-round pick Isiah Pacheco.

Jones was originally a second-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018, and he spent his first four NFL seasons with the Bucs.

His best campaign occurred in 2020, when he rushed for a career-high 978 yards and seven touchdowns while also catching 28 passes for 165 yards and one score. The Bucs also won the Super Bowl that season, although Leonard Fournette solidified himself as the lead back during the playoffs.

Jones' role lessened significantly last season, as he rushed for just 428 yards and four touchdowns and made 10 receptions for 64 yards.

There was some thought after Jones signed with Kansas City that he would become the Chiefs' lead back and preferred option in short-yardage situations since Edwards-Helaire failed to live up to expectations in his first two seasons, but CEH has averaged a solid 4.4 yards per carry.

McKinnon and Pacheco are also more dynamic options with pass-catching ability, and they have done enough to keep Jones off the field as well.

Jones is somewhat one-dimensional as a power running back, but if the Chiefs were to release him, he would likely be on the active roster for a different team on a weekly basis.