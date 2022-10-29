Phil Mickelson on LIV Golf's Future: 'I Think There’s a Lot of Possibilities'

Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

As the inaugural season for LIV Golf draws to a close this weekend in Miami, Phil Mickelson is optimistic about the circuit's future.

Speaking to Adam Woodard of GolfWeek, Mickelson said he doesn't know where LIV is going to go but he's excited to be part of it.

"I think there’s a lot of possibilities and I’m not sure how it’ll play out," he explained. "I just know that in the next, over the course of the next year, a lot of stuff is going to happen, and things will kind of iron themselves out."

Mickelson was criticized after he spoke to golf writer Alan Shipnuck about Saudi Arabia's "horrible record on human rights" but said he would consider working with the Saudi-backed LIV Tour "because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates."

Shipnuck published the comments, which made during an interview for a Mickelson biography, in February on the Fire Pit Collective website.

Lefty announced on Feb. 22 he would temporarily step away from the PGA Tour due to backlash from his comments. He returned to the course on June 8 after signing with LIV for a deal worth around $200 million, per Brentley Romine of Golf Channel.

As LIV Golf continues to face criticism as a sportswashing tool for the Saudi Arabian government, the circuit is planning for an increased schedule in 2023. This season only featured eight tournaments, including the team championship in Miami this weekend.

Per Alex Miceli of Sports Illustrated, LIV officials were circulating a tentative schedule for next year with 14 events starting in February and ending in September.

Mickelson is among several former PGA Tour stars who jumped ship to join LIV. Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia and Dustin Johnson also signed up for the new circuit.

In seven LIV tournaments this season, Mickelson finished outside the top 20 five times. His best finish was a tie for eighth place in Chicago in September.