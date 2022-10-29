Jake Paul Says He's Open to Fighting Brother Logan After Anderson Silva Bout

Chris Coduto/Getty Images

There is no brotherly love for the Paul family when the opportunity to make money presents itself.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Jake Paul said he would be open to fighting his brother Logan after his boxing match with Anderson Silva.

"Heck, I could fight Logan Paul," Jake said. "Why not?"

If the Paul brothers tried to set up a head-to-head fight, they could be met with resistance from their parents.

Appearing on the Flagrant podcast over the summer discussing the possibility of a fight with Logan (starts at 67:20 mark), Jake said their parents "don’t want us to do it."

"They’re like, ‘Absolutely not. Why would you do that?'” he said.

Another potential issue for them could be figuring out what sport they would compete in. Jake appears to be fully immersed in boxing matches against athletes from other sports.

Logan is in professional wrestling with WWE. He does have some experience in boxing with fights against KSI and an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Both of them have managed to carve out a successful career in their respective sport. Jake is 5-0 in boxing, with victories over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren.

Logan is getting ready to challenge Roman Reigns for the undisputed WWE universal title in the main event at Crown Jewel on Nov. 5.

Before Jake can think of fighting his brother, he has to concern himself with Saturday's showdown with Silva. The Spider had to receive medical clearance from the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission after saying he was knocked out twice while sparring last month.

Silva, 47, issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying he "misspoke" and was "NEVER knocked out in sparring."

Saturday's bout will be Paul's first appearance since a knockout victory over Woodley in December. This will be the fifth career boxing match for Silva, who is 3-1 in his previous four bouts.