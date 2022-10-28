49ers Rumors: SF 'Willing to Listen' on Jeff Wilson After Christian McCaffrey Trade

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are "willing to listen" to offers for running back Jeff Wilson Jr. following the acquisition of Christian McCaffrey, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

San Francisco has received a number of calls on Wilson, Fowler adds, and with a crowded backfield, the team could be motivated to move him for the right return.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.