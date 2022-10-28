Report: Brett Favre's Role in Promoting Concussion Cream Scrutinized in Welfare Probe

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The latest development in the investigation into Brett Favre's alleged role in the misspending of Mississippi welfare funds has led to a probe into the former Green Bay Packer's role in promoting a cream intended to treat concussions.

Favre had been a big promoter of PreVPro, a cream that had been in development to help treat concussions, even speaking about it during the Super Bowl in February 2020.

Pharmaceutical company Prevacus, which was developing an inhalable concussion treatment at the time, received $2.2 million in Mississippi state welfare funds for the development of the cream, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

Perez wrote:

"But as the first handful of payments were made for the development of that drug, one source told FOS that Favre became more enamored with the development of the cream after he came across a similar product called AloeMD.

"Thousands of dollars of the TANF funds were diverted from Prevacus’ original concussion treatment to develop the PreVPro cream.

"However, it was never actually produced in mass quantities to be sold to the public, in spite of multiple animal experiments that led to the deaths of at least a half-dozen dogs."

A source told Perez that Favre "knew" the welfare money was being sent to Prevacus for the development of the cream. However, Favre has denied that he knew where the money was coming from.

Mississippi was given $70 million from the federal government to go to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. Instead of going to those in need, it was allegedly dispersed in various ways and money was sent to people that didn't need it.

The welfare funds investigation also led to the discovery that Favre had been paid $1.1 million for motivational speeches and promotional events that he did not perform between 2017 and 2018, per the Associated Press.

In addition, Favre allegedly secured $5 million in welfare funds for the development of a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where he attended college and his daughter plays volleyball.

Favre was ordered to repay the $1.1 million he received for the speeches and promotional events he did not participate in, in addition to more than $200,000 in interest. He has repaid the $1.1 million but not the interest.

The 53-year-old is currently not facing any criminal charges.

Favre played 20 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Packers, though he also suited up for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings. He won one Super Bowl, three MVP awards and was an 11-time Pro Bowler.