    Lee Corso Won't Appear on 'College GameDay' at Jackson State Because of Health Issue

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIOctober 28, 2022

    PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 01: ESPN College Gameday analyst Lee Corso looks on during the college football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Pittsburgh Panthers on September 01, 2022 at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Lee Corso will not be present at Saturday's edition of College Gameday because of health concerns.

    Show host Rece Davis announced the news Friday.

    Rece Davis @ReceDavis

    An update on <a href="https://twitter.com/CollegeGameDay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@collegegameday</a> and our friend Lee Corso for this week. <a href="https://t.co/laforq7cL5">pic.twitter.com/laforq7cL5</a>

    "LC's dealing with a few little health issues," Davis said. "They're taken of from what I'm told, and we're looking forward to having him back on that set with us and putting on those headgears in no time."

    Corso, 87, played college football at Florida State from 1953 to 1957 before embarking on a coaching career that included stops leading Louisville, Indiana and Northern Illinois. He also spent the 1985 season coaching the USFL's Orlando Renegades.

    In 1987, ESPN hired Corso as an analyst for College GameDay. He's been on the show ever since, with 2022 marking his 36th year providing commentary.

    Corso missed the Oct. 1 and Oct. 8 editions of College Gameday. Davis reported on Oct. 1 that Corso woke up that morning "feeling a little bit under the weather."

    College GameDay @CollegeGameDay

    Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather, but is feeling much better now.<br><br>Thinking of you, Coach ❤️ <a href="https://t.co/kc2mOxAVJU">pic.twitter.com/kc2mOxAVJU</a>

    Jackson, Mississippi, will be home for Saturday morning's edition of the show.

    The 7-0 Jackson State Tigers, who are ranked ninth in the latest FCS Top 25 poll, will be hosting the Southern Jaguars for the BoomBox Classic at 1 p.m. ET. Former NFL star and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders serves as the head coach for Jackson State.

