Arguably Warriors’ No. 2 Star, Andrew Wiggins Is Essential for Another Title Run

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

When Andrew Wiggins was traded to the Warriors in February 2020, he was more well-known for his disappointing play in Minnesota than his talent. Some said he had the worst contract in the NBA, and others doubted the first overall pick could ever be a winning player.

Fast forward two-plus years, and Wiggins has not only become a winner, but he has also positioned himself to be the Warriors’ second-best player.

Even Klay Thompson, proudly the Warriors’ second-best star in this dynasty’s creation, noticed Wiggins creeping into his territory.

"I'm so grateful for Andrew,” Thompson said on a recent episode of All the Smoke. “He makes my job so much easier. I watch him, like, bro, I can't believe you have to chase around [Luka] Dončić and [Jayson] Tatum and [Ja] Morant all game and then go get us 20. I'm exhausted watching you play."

For now, the title of second-best player is Thompson’s to lose. But forget about the Warriors' pecking order for a moment, and think about the big picture: maximizing the Stephen Curry era. Without Wiggins, do the Warriors have a real shot?

Given where he was two years ago, it’s fascinating how necessary Wiggins has become.

Wiggins’ 2021 evolution

Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images

Wiggins was acquired mostly for his defensive upside with Thompson coming off two major injuries. But he also mastered his role of deferring to the established stars on offense. That gave him room to carve his own niche, unsaddled with the responsibility to create his own shot.

Over the 2020-21 and 2021-22 regular seasons, he averaged 17.9 points per game while making 38.7 percent of his three-point attempts.

Then Wiggins took it a step further in the 2022 playoffs. A typically passive Wiggins transformed into an aggressor on the boards. He went from a career 4.4 rebounds per game to 7.5, culminating in a Finals performance in which he led the Warriors with 8.8 rebounds per game.

Wiggins even noted over the summer on the Point Forward podcast the need to impact the game in as many ways as possible.

"You gotta figure out different ways to get [the ball],” he said. “So I was like, let me try and get my feet wet, go in there, rebound the ball. Especially when we played small in the Memphis series, I had to rebound. I'm in there rebounding, I'm like, 'This ain't that hard! I can rebound!' From there, I just kept with it. It helps us win, gets us more possessions. I can do this."

Wiggins was significantly more aggressive crashing the glass and slashing to the rim, providing huge games at various points in playoffs to turn series while becoming the second-leading scorer next to Curry.

No stat told the story of his versatility better than his plus-140 plus/minus that led the entire NBA in the playoffs.

Wiggins 2.0

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Those playoffs appear to have unlocked a new level to Wiggins—call it Wiggins 2.0.

In the early season, Wiggins is averaging 20.2 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists as well as 1.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The first number that jumps out is the 7.0 rebounds per game, carrying over from last playoffs and significantly more than his career 4.4 per game average. More importantly, he is averaging 2.0 offensive rebounds per game, an elite clip for a wing and a way to generate easy offense.

Beyond offensive rebounding, he is utilizing a varied attack of slashing, spotting up and individual shot creation. Put this all together and he’s able to give the Warriors a consistent and efficient 20-plus points without having specific plays called for him.

And while Warriors fans have come to expect consistent defensive play, don’t downplay improvement on that end as well. His on-ball defense has been a staple of his time in Golden State, but his increased impact as a team defender is perhaps best displayed in the blocks and steal numbers.

If Wiggins keeps this up, he will be in rare air.

Last season, only seven players averaged one block and one steal per game, including perennial All-Defensive team candidates such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid. Draymond Green has done it six times over his 11-year career, a number to explain Green’s versatility and ability to get his hands on the ball.

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

Wiggins 2.0 is impacting the game at a high level in nearly every facet. And Wiggins 2.0 couldn’t have come at a better time for the Warriors, as Thompson has struggled to re-establish himself as the team’s second scoring option and chief two-way player. The Warriors need this Wiggins. And Wiggins needs the Warriors.

His recently inked four-year, $109 million extension is a result of his consistency. While contracts aren’t the first thought when assigning impact on a team, Wiggins’ team-friendly deal—currently slotted to be the 53rd-highest-paid player in the NBA next season—provides the Warriors financial flexibility to craft rosters deep enough to challenge for future titles, especially as players age.

The first names that come to mind when you think of the dynasty Warriors will always be the original core three of Curry, Thompson and Green. But no dynasty can look exactly the same throughout its run. Following Kevin Durant’s footsteps, Wiggins has not only become one of the faces of the dynasty but someone who can be a major key to extending this contention window.