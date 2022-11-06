Best and Worst Booking Decisions of WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Results

1 of 5

Credit: WWE

WrestleMania season will sneak up on everyone sooner than we know it, so it is important to make sure all the champions are in the right place.

Realistically, there is almost no way The Bloodline will drop their belts until at least April, if not after that. Having Logan Paul and The Brawling Brutes dethrone them here would have been all wrong.

Paul can put on a good performance, but is a featured celebrity guest, rather than the guy who could hold both world titles for the main roster on a regular basis.

Butch and Ridge Holland only needed to have a good enough showing to prove they deserved to be in the title hunt, rather than to actually capture the belts. After a few very close pinfalls where they were a centimeter away from becoming champions, they've shown how tough they are.

Likewise, Bayley's lost so many matches to Bianca Belair that she never should have gotten another shot at the belt to begin with. If she had won the title, it would have called into question why she didn't just win at Extreme Rules, instead.

Assuming the ultimate end goal is to have all of these champions still holding onto their titles past Royal Rumble, there was no need for any switches just for shock value.

