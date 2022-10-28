Deebo Samuel, Ezekiel Elliott, NFL Injury Statuses and Fantasy Impact for Week 8

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott is in danger of missing Week 8.

Elliott is suffering from a knee injury and he was officially listed as doubtful on the Dallas Cowboys injury report on Friday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Meanwhile, Deebo Samuel has been dealing with a hamstring issue that has forced him to miss all of the San Francisco 49ers' practices this week. He has been ruled out.

Dallas is far better equipped to deal with the Elliott injury because it has Tony Pollard waiting in reserve to start. San Francisco's offense could be affected more, which could lead to more touches for Christian McCaffrey.

Below is a look at all of the injuries that could affect fantasy football matchups in Week 8.

Deebo Samuel Dealing With Hamstring Issue

Before being ruled out, Deebo Samuel was not present at the start of San Francisco 49ers practice on Friday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Not having Samuel on the field is obviously a major blow to the 49ers, but it is not as bad as it would have been two weeks ago.

Christian McCaffrey will likely receive a larger workload. Jeff Wilson Jr. may be included more because the 49ers like to use Samuel in the run game in some capacity.

Jimmy Garoppolo should try to get George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk more involved in the passing game against the Los Angeles Rams, so that leaves very little room for unproven players or fantasy gems to shine.

Jauan Jennings would be the only 49ers player worth picking up on the waiver wire, if you had to, but his production is not guaranteed with McCaffrey, Kittle and Aiyuk expected to receive plenty of attention in a crucial NFC West clash with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wan'Dale Robinson and Darius Slayton from the New York Giants would be two of the players to target to replace Samuel on fantasy rosters. New York could be involved in a high-scoring game with the Seattle Seahawks, and both wideouts could have high target rates.

George Pickens of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis' Parris Campbell could be available as well as replacements.

Ezekiel Elliott Listed As Doubtful

The Dallas Cowboys do not have a positive outlook for their top running back ahead of Sunday's clash with the Chicago Bears. Elliott was officially listed as doubtful on the Cowboys injury report.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed the value of the bye week when managing Elliott's knee injury on a radio hit with 105.3 The Fan in Dallas (h/t Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News):

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy noted that Elliott has a chance to play on Sunday if he practices on Saturday, per Gehlken:

The Cowboys will not be in dire straits if Elliott is unable to go on Sunday. They would give Tony Pollard the majority of snaps at running back. Pollard has had at least eight carries in all but one of his appearances this season.

Pollard had 23 carries in the last two weeks, and he produced four receptions on five targets in the passing game.

Dallas' backup running back is rostered in a majority of fantasy football leagues, so you will have to look elsewhere on the waiver wire to find a potential replacement for Elliott.

Arizona's Eno Benjamin would be the top option, if he is available, because James Conner has been ruled out for Week 8.

Carolina's D'Onta Foreman should be another waiver-wire option considered by those in need of an Elliott replacement. Foreman is set to take on the bulk of the touches with Chuba Hubbard ruled out.

Michael Carter of the New York Jets could also be considered. He could have a larger role in Week 8 while the newly acquired James Robinson gets used to the offense. Robinson arrived in a trade earlier this week after Breece Hall's season was confirmed over.