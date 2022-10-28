Buccaneers Rumors: Shaq Barrett Out 7-9 Months; MRI on Achilles Injury Reveals Tear

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett will reportedly miss the remainder of the 2022 season after suffering a torn Achilles in a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, an MRI confirmed the injury Friday, and he will be on the shelf for the next seven to nine months.

A two-time Pro Bowler in his fourth year with the Bucs, Barrett is tied for second on the team this season with three sacks behind defensive tackle Vita Vea's 4.5.

Barrett spent his first four NFL seasons with the Denver Broncos, primarily in a backup role. He won a Super Bowl in Denver and showed the potential for greater production if given more playing time.

The Bucs gambled on him in free agency, and it paid huge dividends as he led the NFL with 19.5 sacks in his first season with the team in 2019. That earned him his first Pro Bowl nod as well as All-Pro Second Team honors and a fourth-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

After his production dropped to eight sacks in 2020, he rebounded with 10 sacks last season and returned to the Pro Bowl.

Losing Barrett would be a huge blow under any circumstances, but it is especially tough for the Bucs, who have a massively disappointing 3-5 record.

The Buccaneers have been out of sync in all aspects. While they still have a strong chance to win the weak NFC South, going on a deep playoff run without their best pass-rusher will be a major challenge.

When it comes to replacing Barrett's pass-rushing production on the outside, much of the burden will fall on fellow starter Joe Tryon-Shoyinka.

Tryon-Shoyinka, the final pick of the first round of the 2021 NFL draft at No. 32 overall, had four sacks as a rookie and has recorded 2.5 through eight games this season.

Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson, who each have two sacks, will battle for the right to replace Barrett in the starting lineup.

The Bucs could also make a trade to address the loss of Barrett, although they will have to act quickly since the NFL trade deadline is Tuesday.